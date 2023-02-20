It takes just two words to summarize the deeply troubling problems facing Kentucky’s juvenile justice system: systemwide failure. This is not an indictment of any administration, party, branch of government, or group of children’s advocates. It’s an indictment of all of us.
For years, Kentucky’s system has let down far too many justice-involved youth by failing to provide adequate health, educational, and social services; by ignoring dire warnings of staffing shortages that led to dangerous environments for youth and workers; and by demonizing youth in the system with false and dehumanizing portrayals of them as super predators.
The Department of Juvenile Justice has been led by six different commissioners in the past seven years, and since 2012 not one commissioner has served more than two years. Three separate oversight committees have been established as part of the juvenile justice system’s structure, and yet we got to the current state of crisis under their watch.
The latest in a series of failures have been the suggestions that the challenges within the Department of Juvenile Justice can best be addressed by updating facilities, detaining more youth, and arming staff.
We’ve been down this path before. In 1995, the federal government intervened because of complaints that the state’s juvenile-detention centers were overusing solitary confinement and limiting access to healthcare — two issues very much at the heart of today’s crisis. One reformer of 30 years ago warned prophetically that the commonwealth’s approach to juvenile justice historically has been to “reform and forget.”
We cannot afford to reform and forget again. Instead, we must commit ourselves to bringing together all three branches of government, stakeholders, affected youth and their families, and children’s advocates. We must act collectively to find long-term solutions and then hold one another accountable — year after year. There is simply no other way, if we want to get it right.
Because of our prior work and advocacy for justice-involved youth and for children’s mental health, we were selected last month to join a bipartisan legislative work group to explore current conditions within Kentucky’s juvenile justice system, and to provide recommendations for change. We recognize the broad and systemic failures that brought us to this point, and we remain committed to working across the political aisle for short and long-term change.
As part of our service on the work group, we visited the youth detention center in Adair County, where news media have reported severe mistreatment of youth, serious injuries to youth and staff, and a riot last November.
We observed severe staffing shortages, resulting in juveniles being forced to spend virtually all of their time in their cells. Round-the-clock confinement has limited these young people’s access to educational services, and it is our understanding that detained youth have no access to appropriate exercise or mental health services. Adding to the trauma of confinement, many of these youth are now hours away from their families since the state now groups detainees by the severity of their charge rather than by where they live.
We agree that new and updated facilities must be part of whatever solutions are enacted, including re-opening a detention center in Jefferson County. We support increased salaries for DJJ workers. We dispute legislative attempts to remove judicial discretion in adjudicating cases.
There are critical components still missing from this discussion, however, which is why we are filing legislation to fill those gaps.
We propose a Bill of Rights for Incarcerated Children to protect the safety, well-being, and fundamental humanity of justice-involved youth, and their rights to legal counsel, medical, educational, mental health, and other supportive services.
We propose a citizen-led oversight group to review whether the state took appropriate action at every step between a juvenile’s entry and exit from the justice system.
We also propose dedicated funding for prevention strategies, community-based services, alternatives to detention, and supports for youth who exit the system.
Lifelines like these will reduce the likelihood that today’s detained juveniles will become tomorrow’s prisoners. To paraphrase Frederick Douglass, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken adults.”
Kentucky’s juvenile justice challenges cannot be solved through incarceration alone. Our best options — morally, fiscally, and in the interest of public safety — lie in prevention, rehabilitation, and caring for these children as if they were our own.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.