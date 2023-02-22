When you’re trying to manage a health condition and your physician has prescribed a treatment or medication, you shouldn’t have to wonder if your health plan will cover it — or if you’ll have to wait days or even weeks for an answer. Unfortunately, that’s the case for many Kentuckians whose insurers have implemented burdensome and unnecessary prior authorization requirements. If you have diabetes, COPD, asthma or migraines, you are likely no stranger to this phenomenon. 

When you go in to see your doctor and you decide on a plan of care, they may order a medication or imaging study for you. However, before it can be done, your insurer may require a prior authorization. Prior authorization is a complicated, time-consuming process that requires physicians to obtain advance approval from a health plan before their patient can access a specific service or medication. Prior authorizations have become a major barrier in our healthcare system, leading to potentially dangerous delays for patients, administrative burdens for physicians and increased costs.

Monalisa Tailor

Monalisa Tailor
Kim Moser

Kim Moser

