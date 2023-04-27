My name is Jes Santaularia, managing partner of the Elkhorn Creek RV Park. My wife (Patricia), my son (Charlie), and I are the only partners of Elkhorn Creek RV Park. In response to Joe Sanderson’s (“Guest columnist: Development on Elkhorn Creek,” March 24), we believe that his commentary contains numerous inaccuracies and misconceptions; some of which will be addressed here.

Firstly, my wife and I are from Kentucky. We retired in Sarasota years ago and have come back to invest in a place we call home. We care deeply about the character of Elkhorn Creek, the fabric of the Frankfort community and we are dedicated to keeping it safe while preserving its natural resources.

Jes and Patricia Santaularia

