My name is Jes Santaularia, managing partner of the Elkhorn Creek RV Park. My wife (Patricia), my son (Charlie), and I are the only partners of Elkhorn Creek RV Park. In response to Joe Sanderson’s (“Guest columnist: Development on Elkhorn Creek,” March 24), we believe that his commentary contains numerous inaccuracies and misconceptions; some of which will be addressed here.
Firstly, my wife and I are from Kentucky. We retired in Sarasota years ago and have come back to invest in a place we call home. We care deeply about the character of Elkhorn Creek, the fabric of the Frankfort community and we are dedicated to keeping it safe while preserving its natural resources.
Sanderson states, “The development plan for this new campground is just as dense and poorly designed.”
On the contrary, our current design meets the standards of high-quality RV resorts including sites angled properly for ease of access whereas the existing campground has sites perpendicular to the road that makes access more difficult. Our proposed sites are substantially larger, averaging 35 feet wide by 75 feet as compared to the existing sites which are less than 25 feet by 65 feet. The existing campground has 120 permitted sites on 10.11 acres or 11.9 sites per acre. We are requesting 82 sites over 10.77 acres or 7.6 sites per acre; 36% reduction in density. We could have requested 130+ sites, yet only asking for 82. According to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the design standard for campsites is a minimum of 1,500 square feet. Our proposed design for each campsite is 2,625 square feet or 75% greater than the state’s design standard, which deflates Sanderson’s claims.
Sanderson states, “The safest and most ecological is a septic and lateral line system….”
Frankly, the safest and most ecological solution for sewer services is connection to the city/county sewer system through a lift station constructed on our property. Unfortunately, such a system does not exist within a reasonable distance of the campground and the city is not offering to connect any time soon. The package plant we are designing will meet all the standards required by the state’s health department and the division of water.
Sanderson states, “If electric goes out, raw sewage is dumped into the creek.”
This statement could not be farther from the truth. State regulations do NOT permit such an event to happen. If the electricity goes out, the pumps do not work, and the sewage remains in place. Period! Our package plant will be designed by professional engineers and approved in accordance with state regulations.
Sanderson states, “The forks is already a congested area in peak travel times. The county road supervisor expressed concerns...”
The county road department determined that our request would not generate enough additional traffic to require any further traffic studies.
Sanderson claims, “We have experienced several times the floating campers in high waters and damage one of these floating missiles can do...”
There is NO evidence of floating campers from the existing campground that supports this claim. Campers who chose to leave their campers in place found them exactly where they left them when they returned. We have prepared an emergency preparedness plan to address incoming high water on the campground in addition to other emergency events.
Sanderson states, “I realize that net profits are the reason for developers to develop….”
I DO NOT develop property solely for the purpose of net profits. We bought the existing campground and the adjacent farm to provide a high-quality experience for all campers along Elkhorn Creek. The existing site has a neglected barn, no trees, and is used to store truck trailers, campers, and RVs. Our design includes a pocket park, walking trail along the creek, an amphitheater, pickle ball courts, a bathhouse, and a picnic area to enjoy the sound of water from the dam. We are repurposing the old barn wood into a new office. We plan to landscape each site and plant dozens of trees throughout the park. Certainly, these amenities are far more attractive than the current storage of truck trailers, campers, and RVs.
We are using our prior experience of RV park ownership to create an environment for all local campers and RV enthusiasts to safely use while protecting Elkhorn Creek for the enjoyment of all. This is exactly what we have accomplished with our proposal under consideration by the Board of Zoning Adjustment.
Jes and Patricia Santaularia have 50 years of experience in developing RV Parks, self-storage, office warehouses and residential communities throughout the country and can be emailed atjes@compassquest.biz
