It is the General Assembly, representing thousands of Kentucky voters, which is required to set education policy and address achievement levels of all students. Despite recent intentionally misleading rhetoric about Senate Bill 1 (Schickel) harming public education, the good news for families, residents, and educators is that not since the 1990 Kentucky Education Reform Act has the GA more remarkably ensured voice and input, bolstered support and resources, and fostered direction and unity for education.
First, SB 1 ensures unlimited public engagement. Regrettably, legislators had heard from rural and urban constituents alike about their inability to be heard or allowed to actively engage in decision making regarding curriculum, in-person learning, and school safety. Seeking decision authority, parents across the state followed a trail of finger pointing from local school boards, to staff, and ultimately to a school based decision making council that consisted of only two parents with no record of curriculum approval. SB 1 preserves local SBDM policy prerogatives regarding budget, programs, and strategic planning. However, it will allow broad, collective input from school board elected by the general public and represented by the Superintendent, who they hire and fire; plus parents, and stakeholders before final curricular selection and the appointment of principals by the superintendent to implement that curriculum. The superintendent remains accountable to the public through the elected school board.
Second, the General Assembly has provided unprecedented financial and resource support for public schools in its two-year state budget. In total, over 52% of the entire state budget is allocated toward providing education to Kentucky students. Under the state budget outlined in 2022 House Bill 1, which reached the Governor’s desk with bipartisan support, per-pupil funding increases to $4,200 by the end of the biennium totaling $242.7 million over the next two years, and allocations to the teacher’s pension system increase to over $2 billion. The legislature fully funds all-day kindergarten at $129 million and covers 70% of school bus transportation funding at $60 million along with the full cost of vocational transportation totaling $5.4 million. These vast investments allows for local school boards to provide raises for teachers employed by the school district. Additionally, relaxed restrictions for rehiring retirees, established in 2021 Special Session SB1 and 2022 SB 25, has been extended for school year 2022-23.
In short, the General Assembly has shown commitment to addressing resources for staffing, benefits, and flexibility to allow local districts to soar.
Third, amid national and local tensions that are further dividing us, SB 138 (Wise) was filed and eventually merged with SB 1, to foster direction and unity in the teaching and learning of our American story. This bill establishes a list of “shalls” rather than creating a divisive list of “don’ts.” Parents had shared hundreds of sample student assignments they perceived were increasingly about indoctrination into a particular world view rather than education equipping students to think for themselves. Representing the voices across the state, seasoned with input from 1776 Unites, a nonpartisan and intellectually diverse alliance of writers, thinkers, and activists focused on black empowerment and excellence, we drafted the Teaching of American Principles Act, not a so-called anti-CRT bill. This legislation, which passed both chambers, aligns eight true-north American principles with existing state standards. It allows instructors, in nurturing settings, to help the next generation of Kentuckians explore foundational core documents, speeches, and U.S. Supreme Court decisions that reveal how Americans have agreed, disagreed, and progressed on the meaning of freedom and self-government.
Beyond the misleading hyperbole of opponents to the aforementioned bills are truth and reality. The General Assembly’s historic investment in education, policies to provide for more engagement from the public and a more robust education to students, is much more than symbolic; it is concrete and literal. Kentuckians will see the positive impacts in their local school districts.
Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, represents the 16th District, which includes Adair, Allen, Metcalf, Monroe, and Taylor counties and eastern Warren County. He can be emailed at max.wise@lrc.ky.gov. Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents Senate District 11. He has a 43-year career as a state senator, serving on the Judiciary Committee. He has also worked as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer and teacher. His email address is John.Schickel@lrc.ky.gov
Why didn’t these two Republicans lawmakers mention the Private Profiteering Charter schools that are eligible for grabbing public schools taxpayers $? They had so much to say ……that’s all been in the news about the profiteering Charter school and the constant barrage of these Republicans paid lobbyist writing articles about it - for the last several years. I just can’t take these predominantly white male , higher than average income,Ky Republican lawmakers word on anything they say , after reading about what they do - and that’s the opposite of what they say. I’d like to hear the real truth from a bipartisan group .
