On Jan. 7, during his State of the Commonwealth address, Gov. Andy Beshear made an announcement that made small-businesses owners in Kentucky like us happy and relieved. 

In announcing $220 million for a small-business relief fund and an additional $20 million for nonprofits, the governor proved once again that he is stepping up for Kentuckians and their businesses. 

Our happiness and relief turned to disappointment, however, now that Republicans have stalled that relief. Instead of being able to apply for relief this week, we are stuck in limbo again.

The Republicans’ decision to stall this program means that the very earliest any small business could receive help is several weeks from now — and for some, that will be too late.

We expected the very first thing Republicans in the state legislature would have done is join with the governor in a bipartisan fashion to help Kentucky small businesses and nonprofits. Instead, they passed a bunch of laws that don’t provide direct assistance and won’t do a single thing to solve the issue that has put nearly every Kentucky business in a bind — a 100-year global pandemic.

We know why people aren’t shopping in person in our stores as much right now, as COVID-19 is still raging across our commonwealth and our country. The way to get Kentucky open for business again is to defeat this virus. The way to help small businesses the most while we do our best to wait patiently is to provide direct relief. Now, not later.

Whether it’s $20,000 per small business or $10,000 per nonprofit, that is money we can use right now to pay any past-due bills, pay our employees and sustain our companies. Every single dollar of help matters. 

That’s why we’re calling on our state lawmakers to prioritize the governor’s small business and nonprofit funds, House Bill 191, immediately. We want them to pass it as quickly as possible. If they can come in on a Saturday to pass a bunch of confusing bills that no one has seen before they voted, they can work on a Saturday to deliver the help we really need. 

You can call your legislator at 1-800-372-7181 Monday through Friday and let them know you want House Bill 191 passed immediately too. 

Thank you, Gov. Beshear, and as we say together every week — we will get through this, we will get through this together. 

Mike Hedden, Frankfort

Mary Nishimuta, Frankfort

Ann Wingrove, Frankfort

Bradley J. Thornton, Murray

Andrew and Alexa Glibbery, Louisville

Jenny Urie, New Liberty

Aaron Willis, Louisville

Darlene M. Mazzone, Paducah

Stuart Bowling, Owenton

Mehrooz Mehrizi, Lexington

Col Owens Books, Ft. Mitchell

Jack Dulworth, Louisville

Soldier4Life Photography LLC, Rineyville

Gina Lamm, Paducah

Nicole Stipp and Kaitlyn Soligan-Owens, Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription