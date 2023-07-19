State and local Chambers consistently partner with UPS to help grow Kentucky’s economy and improve our communities. The strong presence of UPS in Kentucky is a significant competitive advantage to economic development, job creation and business recruitment. We are proud of the UPS assets in our regions through Louisville’s UPS Worldport, Lexington’s large ground hub operation, and multiple UPS facilities in Northern Kentucky, including Hebron and Richwood.
For nearly three decades, UPS has had a tremendous impact on Kentucky's economy. When our Chambers meet with other leaders from across the country, we proudly share this story. More than 250 companies have moved operations to Kentucky to take advantage of the services UPS offers. UPS also directly employs nearly 30,000 people in the Commonwealth. Another 60,000-plus jobs are directly related to the presence of UPS in Kentucky, accounting for more than $2.5 billion in annual payroll to support hardworking families. UPS has invested nearly $3 billion in construction projects in Kentucky since 2000, helping boost local economies and grow the logistics advantage for Kentucky. The company is also responsible for $300 million in tax revenue annually, which accounts for 2% of all state taxes collected in the Commonwealth.
UPS and its workforce are also essential to our economy. From management positions to drivers, pilots, and mechanics, all roles are critical to the success of the global logistics economy that many businesses rely on every day. That's why we urge the Teamsters to come back to the table and continue negotiations and avoid a strike.
We are grateful for UPS and the diversity of career opportunities the company offers for part-time and full-time workers. UPS has demonstrated over its 100-year history with the Teamsters that it values its essential workers and sets a high standard for pay and benefits including for part-time workers. Employees also receive a competitive combination of benefits and pay is at the top range for most employers in this sector.
Part-time UPS employees have attended college for free at the University of Louisville or Jefferson Community and Technical College through the groundbreaking Metropolitan College program. Nearly 20,000 of these students have earned degrees and certificates, leading to careers in fields like nursing, finance, and even as state legislators, while others opt to work full-time at UPS.
Part-time union employees at UPS make an average of $20 an hour after their first 30 days of employment and receive annual wage increases as well as cost-of-living adjustments.
Along with industry leading pay, UPS part-time employees receive the same health and medical benefits as full-time employees, as well as pension, tuition reimbursement and other benefits. All these benefits are offered to part-time employees who, on average, choose to work 15-20 hours a week.
With less than three weeks until the Teamsters’ contract with UPS expires, negotiations are down to the final pieces of the contract. We encourage both sides to continue to talk through issues, so workers have job security and the state, international and domestic commerce avoids disruption. We encourage both sides to reach an agreement that is a win for everyone.
Bob Quick is Commerce Lexington President and CEO. Ashli Watts is president and CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by email at awatts@kychamber.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.