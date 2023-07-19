State and local Chambers consistently partner with UPS to help grow Kentucky’s economy and improve our communities. The strong presence of UPS in Kentucky is a significant competitive advantage to economic development, job creation and business recruitment. We are proud of the UPS assets in our regions through Louisville’s UPS Worldport, Lexington’s large ground hub operation, and multiple UPS facilities in Northern Kentucky, including Hebron and Richwood.  

For nearly three decades, UPS has had a tremendous impact on Kentucky's economy. When our Chambers meet with other leaders from across the country, we proudly share this story. More than 250 companies have moved operations to Kentucky to take advantage of the services UPS offers. UPS also directly employs nearly 30,000 people in the Commonwealth. Another 60,000-plus jobs are directly related to the presence of UPS in Kentucky, accounting for more than $2.5 billion in annual payroll to support hardworking families. UPS has invested nearly $3 billion in construction projects in Kentucky since 2000, helping boost local economies and grow the logistics advantage for Kentucky. The company is also responsible for $300 million in tax revenue annually, which accounts for 2% of all state taxes collected in the Commonwealth. 

