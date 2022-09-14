September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, with the week of Sept. 10-16 designated National Suicide Prevention Week. Originally, the awareness was one day, Sept. 10, the result of a collaborative effort between the World Health Organization and the International Association for Suicide Prevention in 2003. It is a painful reality that one day, one week or even one month is not sufficient to recognize how tragically widespread suicide has become.

Suicide was the solution for the widow whose despair seemed unbearable since her husband passed away, the teenager that believed he would never be happy after his girlfriend ended their relationship, the veteran whose nightmares won’t stop. Described as a "permanent solution in a moment of crisis," but also the result of thoughts that have occurred over time, the only thing that these individuals had in common was easy access to a gun.

Judy Goddard

Judy Goddard
Cathy Hobart

Cathy Hobart

