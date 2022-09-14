September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month, with the week of Sept. 10-16 designated National Suicide Prevention Week. Originally, the awareness was one day, Sept. 10, the result of a collaborative effort between the World Health Organization and the International Association for Suicide Prevention in 2003. It is a painful reality that one day, one week or even one month is not sufficient to recognize how tragically widespread suicide has become.
Suicide was the solution for the widow whose despair seemed unbearable since her husband passed away, the teenager that believed he would never be happy after his girlfriend ended their relationship, the veteran whose nightmares won’t stop. Described as a "permanent solution in a moment of crisis," but also the result of thoughts that have occurred over time, the only thing that these individuals had in common was easy access to a gun.
Research shows that access to a gun in the home increases the risk of suicide death by 300% and suicide by gun accounts for over half of all suicide deaths. Suicide attempts by gun result in death 90% of the time compared to only 4% for suicide attempts by other means.
According to "Everytown for Gun Safety," in an average year, 487 Kentuckians die by gun suicide, that is 63% of all firearm deaths, the 19th highest rate of gun suicide deaths in the nation. And, many people are affected by suicide, not just the victim. But how do you solve a problem hardly anyone talks about?
If you think a loved one is considering suicide, don’t be afraid to reach out and have an open honest conversation. Listening to them non-judgmentally, asking questions and seeking professional help are possible ways to support your loved one. Asking will not put ideas into their head that weren’t there before.
A few signs to watch out for are: increasingly isolating themselves, changes to sleep patterns (sleeping more or sleeping less than usual), extreme mood swings, increased use of drugs or alcohol, talking about having no reason to live. There are many more signs, individual and complicated.
“I think suicide is like cancer was 50 years ago," Judy Collins said. "People don’t want to talk about it, they don’t want to know about it. People are frightened of it, and they don’t understand that suicidal thoughts are treatable."
Some states have been successful in passing Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO’s), that allow law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from individuals judged to be at risk of harming themselves or others. These laws have proven to reduce gun suicide in both Indiana and Connecticut.
Kentucky has had ERPO legislation introduced with some bipartisan support, but so far the bills have never been debated in committee. Encouraging our legislators to pass such a bill would most certainly save lives in Kentucky.
Easy access to a gun has resulted in countless suicides. Gun owners can make a real difference by making sure their weapons are securely stored and modeling responsible behavior around guns.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has an educational program called BeSmart. This framework is designed to help parents and adults normalize conversations with other adults about gun safety and take responsible actions that can prevent child gun deaths and injuries.
Presentations of the BeSmart program to community organizations and parents’ groups are available by contacting Alison at frankfortmoms@gmail.com
Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month was created to remind us all that suicides are preventable. Recognizing the warning signs and ensuring people who are suicidal do not have easy access to guns are two steps we can take.
If you would like to learn more and begin to take action, Moms Demand Action will be hosting a Suicide Prevention Awareness Meeting on Sept 28. For more information, contact Rochelle at frankfortmoms@gmail.com.
We can do better, and for our loved ones, we need to try.
The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is 988.
Judy Goddard, of Frankfort, and Cathy Hobart, of Shelbyville, are members of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. They can be emailed at judygoddard360@yahoo.com.
