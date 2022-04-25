One of the topics most often discussed in Frankfort over the past two years has been the shortage of nurses in the Commonwealth. The long-lasting COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated what has been a dangerously growing problem in Kentucky and across the country — the lack of an adequate workforce of nurses to meet the healthcare needs of the population.
While the pandemic focused on bedside nurses in hospitals and nursing homes, we know that 89,000 nurses in Kentucky delivered care and services in a variety of settings and with a wide range of expert knowledge. One can find nurses in primary care offices, in rehabilitation facilities, in veteran’s hospitals, in industrial and workplace settings, in drug rehabilitation units, in community mental health centers, in elementary, middle and high schools and in operating rooms, correctional facilities, vaccination and testing clinics, hospice care in homes, surgical centers and delivery rooms. Kentucky nurses are facilitating research, advising on public health policy and teaching in nursing schools. Altogether, they make up 53% of the healthcare workforce!
Despite a funding request during the legislative session to accomplish several nursing initiatives — a modest retention bonus for nurses who stayed during the pandemic to maintain services, an innovative program to bring retired nurses back to mentor and assist new nurses and a campaign to recruit students to nursing as a profession — there was no response from the legislature, no allocation of funds. A few legislators said SB 10 would address the shortage. SB 10 at best is a pipeline support bill. At the earliest we would have some new nurses in two and a half years. The Kentucky Nurses Association (KNA) School Nurse Task Force requested a one-time allocation of $18M to put a nurse in every Kentucky school all day, every day and received no funding. The KNA worked with the Kentucky Hospital Association to make a very small request of $4.8M to assure that the shortage of specially trained nurses who perform sexual assault examinations could be addressed, but this was also ignored by the legislature.
As the only full-service nursing organization in the Commonwealth, one that represents and speaks for every nurse in Kentucky, the KNA is baffled by the legislature’s inaction, for their unwillingness to “put their money where their mouth is.” Nursing is an honorable and most trusted profession and an absolutely essential profession for the health of Kentuckians. Why are nurse voters being treated like they don’t matter?
Now that the session is over with no funding allocated to combat the nursing shortage, the issue is not going away. As a matter of fact, we are going to need an additional 16,000 nurses in Kentucky by 2024. We need nurses now. With no funding, how will we educate, recruit and retain these dedicated professionals? If it seems a bit far away for you, think about who will take care of you and your family without enough nurses today?
Donna Meador is president of the Kentucky Nurses Association board. Delanor Manson is chief executive officer of the Kentucky Nurses Association/Kentucky Nurses Foundation/Kentucky Nurses Action Coalition. They can be emailed through Stephanie Smith at Stephanie@kentucky-nurses.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.