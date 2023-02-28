This month with the help of Sen. Gerald Neal (D-Louisville), student journalists spurred the filing of Senate Bill 132 — The New Voices Act, a bill to protect the freedom of school-based reporting. The need for more just, democratic Kentucky schools is especially apparent in a time when the free press in the Commonwealth and the U.S. is struggling.  

Kentucky has been hit hard by the consolidation, closure, and commercialization of local journalism. However, the genesis of journalism’s woes cannot be separated from the weakening of scholastic journalism programs across the state. The programs themselves, which comprise an essential pipeline to sustained, quality coverage that is both informative and transparent, appear to be both underserved and under-examined. None of the sources we investigated — the Kentucky Department of Education, Western Kentucky University’s Office of Student Publications and the Kentucky Press Association — keeps close track of high school journalism across the state, but anecdotal evidence from students we have surveyed and interviewed suggests that the vast majority of Kentucky public high schools lack any sort of student journalism program at all. Furthermore, established newsrooms are primarily concentrated in large schools with magnet programs, as well as within student bodies from disproportionately higher socioeconomic backgrounds.  

