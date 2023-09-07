On Aug. 28 at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, with several dedicated water aerobics students in attendance, Sam Taylor, chairman and co-founder of Swim with Purpose, along with Katrisha Waldridge, co-chairman and co-founder of the organization and city commissioner, spoke about the mission of the organization, which is to raise $1 million to “support the reestablishment of the indoor pool facility at (Kentucky State University’s) Exum Center for the community to utilize for healthy lifestyle and therapy.”
To date, Swim with Purpose has raised $195,000 according to the organization’s website, swimwithpurpose.org. Taylor said during the meeting that he has another large corporate donation coming on the horizon.
Taylor and Waldridge want to fix the basic problems to get the pool up and running as soon as possible. Then, as funds allow, other areas of the pool will be renovated and restored. Taylor said the main issues that need to be fixed are a new boiler, new fan and a burst pipe.
The mission statement on the organization’s website states that “programs will be created by the university and the Frankfort YMCA to break generational stigmas and create a safe and teachable atmosphere for children, college students and adults.”
Funds raised will also support ongoing maintenance and programs.
Along with Taylor and Waldridge on the Board of Directors are board members and co‑founders Dr. Jamaal Jackson, Berry L. Popp and Nick Belcore.
It’s great to see this organization come together in support of those of us who really see the benefit and importance of having a year-round indoor pool. As a competitive swim coach, swim lesson instructor, water aerobics instructor for more than 20 years and a former competitive swimmer, I can’t stress enough the importance of KSU and community leaders coming together to restore the pool and open it back up to the community.
When the Western Hills, Franklin County and Frankfort high school swim teams start practicing in October, swimmers are going to have to travel to Versailles three evenings a week for practice which won’t be over until almost 9 p.m. at night. Our young athletes deserve better. Those who utilize the pool for exercise and to help them combat mobility issues deserve better. Our children in Frankfort deserve a pool where they can learn to swim which could inevitably save their lives.
I appreciate the work Swim with Purpose is doing to prioritize the health of this community. I hope KSU and the community will get behind the organization and help it reach its goal.
