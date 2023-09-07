On Aug. 28 at Juniper Hill Aquatic Center, with several dedicated water aerobics students in attendance, Sam Taylor, chairman and co-founder of Swim with Purpose, along with Katrisha Waldridge, co-chairman and co-founder of the organization and city commissioner, spoke about the mission of the organization, which is to raise $1 million to “support the reestablishment of the indoor pool facility at (Kentucky State University’s) Exum Center for the community to utilize for healthy lifestyle and therapy.”

Hannah Brown mug.jpg

Hannah Brown

To date, Swim with Purpose has raised $195,000 according to the organization’s website, swimwithpurpose.org. Taylor said during the meeting that he has another large corporate donation coming on the horizon.

