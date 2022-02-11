Growing up in Battle Creek, Michigan, having access to a pool was never an issue. The high school in my district had a pool that offered swim lessons, family swim and water aerobics, when it wasn’t in use by the students and middle and high school swim teams.
Throughout elementary school, two weeks out of the year we would be bussed to the high school to receive swim lessons as part of our PE class. In high school, I opted out of regular PE classes to take swimming classes that taught me survival strokes and the four competitive strokes. I swam competitively for three years. My junior year, the swim class offered a lifeguarding class. Throughout the semester we were certified as lifeguards for waterfront, waterpark and indoor pools.
I then took my lifeguard certificate and began lifeguarding at the local YMCA. I also taught swim lessons and water aerobics. I was 16 years old. I continued that love of working in and around the water every year up until recently. Since the closing of the pool at Kentucky State University — and a stint during the pandemic — I have not been able to swim laps to stay in shape, help coach the local high school swim teams, teach water aerobics to members of our community who also love and need the water to better their quality of life, or teach life saving skills to children just beginning to explore the water.
I am heartbroken. I’m heartbroken for the entire community.
I have traveled to Falling Springs in Versailles — a wonderful athletic, aquatic and community center — to rent pool time to teach private swim lessons, but I shouldn’t have to do that.
I shouldn’t have to travel out of town and make other families travel out of town to learn how to swim. Local swim teams shouldn’t have to travel out of town. Those seeking water aerobics classes shouldn’t have to travel out of town. Families wanting to let their kids burn off energy by playing in a pool shouldn’t have to travel out of town.
Juniper Hills Aquatic Center is great for 10 weeks out of the year, but what about the other 42 weeks? I coach for the Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites’ Stingray swim team. Last year head coach Maria Bryan and I had almost 100 kids registered. Those kids paid $100 apiece to be on the team for the six-week-long season.
With an indoor facility, we could offer that swim club year-round. Other local club teams that are just as large as the Stingrays, like the Frankfort Country Club and TNT could also base their teams year-round out of a local indoor aquatic facility. All of these teams offer competitive swimming to children ages 5-18.
Also over the summer, I taught water aerobics at Juniper Hill. On a nice sunny day, there would be upwards of 50 participants in the classes. After class, when the pool opened to the public, it would be at capacity.
Let's also not forget the importance of children learning how to swim. In a county abundant with natural waterways — the Kentucky River, Benson Creek, Elkhorn Creek and more — there shouldn’t be a child in this county who doesn’t know how to swim.
The YMCA used to offer a free week of swim lessons during the summer that had 500 plus children registered. We taught kids the survival strokes, how to safely help drowning victims and boating safety. The program was vital to this community.
According to the CDC, drowning is the leading cause of death for children and every year in the United States there are an estimated 3,960 fatal unintentional drownings — that is an average of 11 drowning deaths per day.
How can we continue to help save lives by having swim lesson programs if we don’t have an indoor pool? We can’t.
Building an indoor aquatic facility in the community should be our local leaders’ number one priority. I know the gears for the Lakeview Park master plan were in the works before the closing of KSU’s pool, but here we are and those gears have got to switch directions.
After reviewing the proposed master plan for the extensive upgrades to Lakeview Park during Monday evening’s Franklin County Fiscal Court public hearing, it’s obvious the county has the money. Cut some of the upgrades in that plan and allocate those funds to building a new pool. If needed, call for the local school districts and City of Frankfort to collaborate on the project.
The only reason given to the public Monday as to why a pool wasn’t feasible was because it wouldn’t be profitable. I understand pools are expensive to maintain, but with proper programming and aquatic leadership, money can be made and grants can be obtained. If county leaders have questions about how to successfully run a community pool, they should put together a committee of people like myself who have worked around pools our entire lives.
There are enough of us that are passionate about this cause that would do anything to make building an indoor aquatic facility happen. Myself, Kelly Caldwell (former aquatic director and local high school swim coach), Caroline Williams (former aquatic director, collegiate swimmer, club coach and local assistant high school swim coach), Maria Bryan (former aquatic director and swim club coach), Marvin Watson (club coach), Bonnie Clements (former fitness coordinator and longtime fitness and water aerobic instructor) and Sabrina James (former aquatic director and current CPR and lifeguard training instructor) are just to name a few.
The community wants this to happen. There is currently a petition calling for local governmental leaders to build an indoor pool. It has more than 800 signatures. Sign it here.
Make building an indoor aquatic facility a priority not only to improve residents’ quality of life, but to save lives.
Hannah Brown is design editor of The State Journal and editor of FRANK. magazine. She can be emailed at hannah.brown@state-journal.com
