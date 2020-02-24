Although I can count the times of our lengthy discussions on the fingers of both hands, C. Michael Davenport and I were fifth cousins through his mom, Margaret "Maudie" Hockensmith.
Our Daniel lineage originated in Paintsville, where our grandfathers lived across the street from each other. Apparently, we also shared family genes, as I survived a widowmaker heart attack at 60.
My early memories of Michael’s grandfather Alfonzo (Fonnie) Daniel was as an elderly, bent-over gentleman who was one of Paintsville's first commercial photographers, with his shop located downtown. I still have a photo that he took of my granddaddy as a young man. We are also kin to Paintsville Tigers/UK star footballer Kash Daniel.
Our paths crossed in earnest during our effort to save the convention center from Gov. Matt Bevin and Finance Secretary William Landrum’s wrecking ball. Apparently, they were bent on destroying our center, and local economy, for no good stated reason. Michael called me out of the blue to discuss strategies to try to prevent the demolition, as the state lacked legislative authority and with no public debate.
He was perturbed with Mayor Bill May’s and County Judge-Executive Huston Wells’ cooperation with Landrum to destroy the center, our top tourism generator at $20 million per year. Sen. Julian Carroll and Reps. Derrick Graham and Jim Kay had unsuccessfully pleaded with them to assert local governments' possible property rights, since we’d paid for it.
We searched in vain for anyone else with legal standing and decided to appeal to the attorney general to seek a temporary injunction in Franklin County Circuit Court. After months, then-Attorney General Andy Beshear balked, saying that he didn't have the authority to issue a restraining order. That wasn't even what we had asked him to do.
Obviously, Michael was no fan of these nontraditional P3 contracts to build state office buildings, as he had spent millions on providing office space for state government when the state couldn't afford to build any. Truth be told, these P3 contracts probably bankrupted him.
He rightly contended that it gave unfair advantage to outsiders, leaving the locals in a lurch, by allowing the P3 guys guaranteed 30- to 35-year leases. Michael’s leases could be, and were, canceled with 30 days' notice.
It seemed that his political feelings were conflicted regarding the Bevin administration, as he had supported his run for governor. He was a proud Republican who cherished meeting Donald Trump on the airport tarmac in Louisville. Philosophically, he agreed with Bevin and Landrum on many issues, even though ultimately, their actions destroyed the old-school local state landlords/developers like Rodney Ratliff and himself.
We hadn't talked since they tore it all down, but I was shocked to hear that he had passed. I will always be appreciative of his philanthropy, and especially for creating the L.I.F.E. House for Animals, which is a no-kill kennel facility that boards and places abandoned pets into new homes.
His heart was huge although weakened by disease, which eventually took him. May he rest in peace.
Jim Daniel is a lifelong Frankfort resident and retired Kentucky Department for Environmental Protection enforcement agent. His email address is daniel249745@bellsouth.net.
