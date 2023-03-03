General Assembly sessions that both advance sound policies and eliminate harmful ones offer the longest-lasting benefits for the commonwealth and its citizens.
This year’s session could be one of those events.
Legislators have already made it memorable by advancing sound policy in reducing Kentucky’s individual income tax rate by another half-percentage point to 4%. This brings the state a step closer to eliminating the tax altogether and letting people keep more of their own hard-earned money.
Lawmakers could make this year’s session even more successful by eliminating the harmful barrel tax — a barrier to the future growth of Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry.
One would be hard-pressed to find a tax that’s more unfair; it taxes bourbon still aging in the barrel, years before the first bottle even reaches the shelf and generates income.
It’s like taxing General Motors for Corvettes still on the assembly line in Bowling Green.
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) says Kentucky is the only place on the globe that taxes still-aging spirits.
Of even greater concern is the long-term impact of the barrel tax on Kentucky’s ability to remain the bourbon capital of the world.
Other states are challenging for a bigger piece of the action, offering entrepreneurs a better business environment to launch their new small distillery businesses.
Economist Paul Coomes, emeritus professor of economics at the University of Louisville, touts bourbon’s immense impact on Kentucky’s economy — creating $9 billion in total economic impact and supporting more than 22,000 jobs.
Coomes identifies the “enormous rise of craft distilleries in other states” as a specific concern. He points to the fact “Kentucky’s national share of distilling jobs slipped from 43% to 30% from 2001 to 2020.
Eleven states have more distilleries than Kentucky while five of our seven neighboring states have more craft distilleries than we do.
Part of the challenge is dealing with the impact that eliminating the barrel tax would have on a small number of counties.
No question, local governments require resources to support local services like fire protection, public safety and infrastructure. The distillers acknowledge those services are important to their investments in those local communities.
“It’s clear to most policymakers that Kentucky’s barrel tax is a competitive disadvantage to the industry’s growth,” according to Andrew McNeill, a visiting policy fellow at the Bluegrass Institute. “Eliminating this archaic tax while holding local governments harmless in the short and intermediate term is the answer legislators appear to be pursuing.”
House Bill 5 filed by Rep. Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, chairman of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee, was introduced this week and, according to McNeill, “is a positive start” on this critical issue.
McNeill believes ending the barrel tax on new barrels would result in even more investment from the industry, especially from craft distillers.
Increased investment will drive growth in the other local revenue sources generated by the industry. New distilleries will create opportunities for more Kentucky counties to benefit from the tourism surrounding bourbon. Entrepreneurs will see Kentucky as the place to get their start.
Imagine the economic impact to local communities and our entire commonwealth if the next generation of distillers choose to launch their new distilleries in London, Kentucky, instead of Lynchburg, Tennessee?
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be emailed at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank you Jim, for doing your job and informing us the plans THE MONEY has for their state. As usual, THE MONEY plans to further evade taxes, instead, shifting the tax burden to the little people or further reducing State Services, not spending on Schools, roads, State Salaries, or other unnecessary luxuries.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.