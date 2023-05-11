This year marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s breathtaking dash to Triple Crown lore in which this exceptional creature set — and still holds — records for the fastest runs in all three of the crown’s legs — the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. 

It’s remarkable considering Secretariat actually came from behind in both of the first two races, including breaking from the back of the pack at the Derby and then being the last to exit the starting gate in the Preakness. 

