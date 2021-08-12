Those wishing to interject radical racial ideology under the banner known as Critical Race Theory (CRT) into public school classrooms are sweating blood and tears to stop the momentum created by states — a dozen so far — banning the teaching of this divisive and, in some cases, downright seditious dogma.
CRT’s proponents aim for the next generation to view everything — be it the founding of this country, the free-market economic system or even how we teach mathematics — only through the lens of race.
Simultaneously, proponents attempt to downplay concerns about CRT, claiming it’s all just an overstated misunderstanding.
If so, then why such furor from progressives to block legislation like Bill Request 60 filed by Fort Thomas Republican Rep. Joe Fischer, which specifically prevents teaching that this country or commonwealth is “fundamentally or irredeemably racist or sexist” or that “meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race”?
If the concerns are so unfounded, why such an outcry against attempts to ban the teaching of that which supposedly isn’t even happening, anyway?
Regardless, a fast-growing number of Kentuckians aren’t fooled by attempts of those driving this trojan horse to downplay concerns.
Their concern is warranted, and they know it.
CRT-based teaching if unchecked will unleash tribalism and stoke seething hatred for America and all it stands for, especially its economic principles and the recognition of individual accomplishments which make our nation the envy of the world.
The National Education Association (NEA) — the nation’s largest teachers’ union — during its annual summer convention voted to spread and further the teaching of CRT.
The NEA adopted a resolution stating: “we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or the 1619 Project.”
That 1619 Project is yet another controversial program claiming everything in our nation’s history centers around slavery and that America began when the first boatload of slaves arrived on its shores rather than with the Constitution’s implementation in 1789.
Incidentally, that NEA agenda item was introduced by a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) teacher, indicating that not only is there a concern about CRT coming to Kentucky, but also that strong support for it is already present in the Bluegrass State.
We’re unlikely to see union bosses become concerned enough about what our kids are taught that we might see a resolution condemning the largely vacuous social standards implemented by Kentucky’s public education system.
Still, Kentuckians need to know our state’s standards suppress individuality for the sake of the Marxist collective by essentially ignoring individuals like Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell, whose inventions have given us the greatest standard of living in history while offering motivation for all willing to strive to better themselves.
The misdirected focus on CRT wouldn’t be happening if our public education leaders instead concentrated on our students’ most important needs.
Why, for example, are some in our education system so obsessively focused on a racially divisive curriculum while around 200,000 — or nearly one in three Kentucky K-12 students — have sobering reading deficiencies?
Kentucky’s students aren’t in classrooms to be shaped into whatever world view their teachers and administrators may happen to hold.
Rather, they’re to receive the kind of education which prepares them for productive, and yes, patriotic, citizenship.
Kentucky parents who don’t feel their public schools are doing that must have choices when it comes to where, how and by whom their children are educated.
Parents absolutely have the right to send their children to schools that don’t violate their values or oppose their beliefs.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis obviously gets it and represents the kind of leadership totally missing from Kentucky’s current gubernatorial administration and public education leadership.
“The woke class wants to teach kids to hate each other rather than teaching them how to read, but we will not let them bring nonsense ideology into Florida’s schools,” DeSantis said
Let’s not let “them” bring it into Kentucky’s schools, either.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be emailed at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.