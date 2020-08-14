Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Low 68F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.