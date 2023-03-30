With all of Frankfort’s brouhaha about transgenderism in schools, many policymakers have lost sight of what the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) has told us for years is Kentucky’s biggest education problem: our public schools fail to teach a large portion of children to read.

Evidence of the problem appeared again in the 2022 NAEP fourth-grade reading results. Analyzed by race — the only way to get an accurate view from the NAEP — only 34% of Kentucky’s white public school students performed at or above the proficient level; just 15% of Blacks met similar muster.

Jim Waters

Jim Waters

