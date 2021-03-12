It appears that common-sense conservatism will prevail over crony capitalists and their seeming obsession with raising the commonwealth’s gas tax despite the lingering economic uncertainty created by the fallout from COVID-19.
Hardworking Kentucky taxpayers, many of whom are small-business owners greatly affected by such tax increases, would be the winners if two recent developments play out.
First, while General Assembly leaders are signaling the possibility of increasing some licensing costs — including fees to account for electric and hybrid vehicles’ use of Kentucky’s roads — there’s little appetite for raising taxes during a pandemic.
In December, Senate Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told the “Kentucky Politics Weekly” podcast he didn’t think “raising the gas tax during the coronavirus is a good idea,” a position he reiterated recently on KET’s “Kentucky Tonight.”
Second, budget discussions in Frankfort indicate that more of the state’s current gas-tax dollars will stay in the Road Fund rather than being swept and used for other agencies.
After Frankfort plucked $113 million from the Road Fund last year, it was music to this columnist’s ears to hear Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill, indicate during a budget conference committee hearing that the legislature intends to limit such diversions from the Road Fund.
Many of those diverted dollars are currently redirected to the Kentucky State Police.
McDaniel noted that while the state police will no longer receive those diverted funds, the legislature will ensure the agency’s funding won’t be cut; it just will no longer come from the wrong pot of money.
When this year’s final spending plan is completed and signed by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear — or vetoed and overridden — tens of millions of additional dollars will be available to build and repair Kentucky roads, all without a tax increase.
Some of the additional funding is the result of around $120 million in a combination of higher revenue estimates and savings made possible by one-time CARES Act funding.
While coronavirus funding has provided some short-term budget relief, the decision announced by McDaniel to not remove $100 million from the Road Fund during each biennial budget cycle is much more beneficial to Kentucky’s long-term economic health by ensuring adequate resources are available for infrastructure needs into the future and protecting taxpayers from unjustifiable tax increases.
The fact that the Road Fund will now have more dollars available — and no convincing evidence those monies won’t be sufficient to meet the commonwealth’s infrastructure needs — leaves the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, its political allies and crony capitalists still clamoring for a tax increase coasting on empty with little left in their tanks.
The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, cheerleader in chief for raising taxes at the pump, recently sent a letter to all 138 state lawmakers claiming the 2021 General Assembly will be considered a failure if it doesn’t raise taxes to the point that their fellow Kentuckians would be forced to pay 53 cents in combined state and federal taxes on every gallon purchased at the pump.
Failing to raise taxes means “the legislature will have neglected to truly help get our economy back on track and ensure employers can recover from the pandemic,” Chamber CEO Ashli Watts wrote.
So, let me get this straight.
The organization claiming to represent Kentucky’s business community insists the only way to revive our economy and boost employers is by taking more out of their pockets during economically uncertain times?
Such an out-of-touch approach may be hailed by big-business interests like a handful of road contractors who often face little competition in the bidding process for highway projects and thus stand to benefit from even more gas-tax dollars.
But most hardworking Kentuckians — including small-business owners who would have to pass increased transportation costs on to their customers — likely consider such an assertion to be clear evidence that the tax-hiking zealots are running on fumes.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be reached at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.