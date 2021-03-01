It’s one thing for government agencies to deny open records requests from the press or public.
It’s quite another for those entities to file lawsuits in retaliation against the requesters.
Yet such legal retribution is happening nationwide with increasing frequency, including in Kentucky, where seriously misguided efforts by the City of Taylorsville to silence frequent local-government critic Lawrence Trageser by suing him resulted in a big legal loss for the community with taxpayers taking a financial hit.
Trageser was sued for seeking to obtain documents related to a 2016 ethics complaint involving the city and some of its commissioners.
He prevailed with the Kentucky attorney general, Spencer Circuit Court and state Court of Appeals ruling in his favor.
The case dragged on for 1,238 days — the equivalent of 3.4 years — before finally being resolved.
Bipartisan legislation filed in the Kentucky General Assembly would force such cases to be decided within 60 days.
Had such a law already been in effect in Kentucky, it would have saved Taylorsville taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.
Instead, the case ended up costing the city $54,000 in attorneys’ fees and penalties, largely because of the length of the dispute.
But what such legal tactics cost taxpayers in currency is dwarfed by the chilling effect they have on those seeking to hold government accountable using tools like open meetings and records policies.
Such Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation — SLAPP, as they’re labeled — have resulted in 32 states and Washington, D.C., passing laws to discourage such legal maneuvers largely because of their dangerous intended effect of intimidating and silencing reporters and citizen-activists seeking information from public agencies.
Considering the uptick in SLAPP suits, it may well be time for the commonwealth to implement the kind of policy found in House Bill 132, co-sponsored by Louisville Reps. Nina Kulkarni, a Democrat, and Republican Jason Nemes, which would discourage such legal actions by preventing tactics to delay resolving or dismissing these lawsuits and thus contribute to the ongoing intimidation of requesters.
While the legislation doesn’t guarantee that state agencies will always follow the open records and meetings laws, it would protect journalists and citizens from punitive SLAPP-type retribution by those who hold political power simply for exercising constitutional rights.
The Spencer Circuit Court and Kentucky Court of Appeals in their rulings chastised the City of Taylorsville for its baseless claims, declaring that while government can sometimes use the Open Records Act “as a shield; it cannot use it as a sword."
While there may occasionally be legitimate reasons for delaying or denying open records requests, it’s always unacceptable for government to wage retribution on the requester — a point driven home by Kulkarni’s bill.
Amye Bensenhaver, a retired assistant attorney general and co-founder of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, has been vocal in her support of the legislation, noting that meaningful protections are needed for individual citizens lacking the kind of resources required to fund long-term court cases.
“Citizens really don’t have someone to represent their interests; the media does,” she said. “By and large, if a newspaper gets sued or their reporters get sued — and this is happening with increasing frequency — someone’s going to be representing them. But private citizens often don’t have those kinds of resources.”
The fact that such a bill is even necessary indicates that continued vigilance is needed to protect policies like open records and meetings laws and the citizens and journalists who use them to hold — and keep — governments at all levels accountable to those constituents they exist to serve.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a libertarian think tank. He can be reached at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.