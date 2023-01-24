Per the Bluegrass Institute Center for Open Government, Gov. Andy Beshear wants to reopen the state’s budget to spend more than $112 million on 39 “community development” projects. Reelection campaign, anyone?  

Beshear wants taxpayers to fund every type of earmark imaginable – from $100,000 for reenacting Civil War battles in Hickman County, marketed in the past as featuring “guns firing, swords swinging, horses charging and cannons blasting," to $6.3 million for the Paducah and Louisville symphony orchestras.

Jim Waters

