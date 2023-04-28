I read with great interest an old children’s book I found in an antique store, “Aesop’s Fables.” It was printed in 1950, I think, so it was old enough to be interesting to me but probably not to a serious bibliophile. The watercolor images of the "Hare and the Tortoise" and the "Boy Who Cried Wolf" were still bright though the pages were smudged around the edges by countless little hands that held up the book to have it read just once more before bedtime. I read the ageless wisdom set in a Century Schoolbook font and one fable made me think about House Bill 5, which has now become our law.
The bourbon distillers decided that paying a tax on all the millions of barrels of bourbon whiskey gently expanding and contracting in thousands of rickhouses dotted all over the Bourbon Trail counties was negatively impacting their bottom lines.
The onerous burden of paying counties and the state was just more than the corporate masters could tolerate, so they enjoined a couple of state representatives to gin up House Bill 5, which gradually reduces to zero the tax paid on barreled spirits. The effect of that is the evaporation of tax dollars to the counties where bourbon warehouses stand. Not some of the tax; all of the tax dollars. Monies that pay for county road maintenance, water and sewer line extensions and service and fire protection, necessary to both the warehouses and the general population, all gone. That’s about $40 million a year to the bourbon-producing counties.
Yet the Kentucky Distillers’ Association has said the barrel tax has hurt industry growth and is unfair. Truly, we must accept this, because we know 2022 sales of $5.7 billion and an annual industry growth of 4.4% over the last several years mean the distillers are making more money, at a faster rate, than the American economy overall. The only negative in the seeming endless stream of wonderful whiskey and peerless profits is the confounding tax.
At this point, with the bill passed by the legislature and signed into law, one might think the distillers are lighting their bourbon-soaked cigars with bourbon-soaked $100 bills and toasting their nerve and verve for improving their balance sheets. They have perhaps failed to register one very pertinent fact: they can build rickhouses and produce bourbon, but they can’t make more land.
According to the Nelson County Gazette, the fiscal court in that county has declared a 90-day moratorium on any new distillery or bourbon related project. There’s a fine report in the Lexington Herald-Leader by Janet Patton and Austin Horn (formerly of The State Journal) that says other counties are considering similar slow-downs that could bring new bourbon constructions to a standstill. A spokesman for the distillers said this local action was in retaliation for the passage of the state law, House Bill 5. That sounds about right to me.
When threatened by the distillers that they would build their much-needed new warehouses in other counties, Marion County Judge-Executive David Daugherty said, “If you’re not going to pay the barrel tax, honestly, so what?”
Here is where the image of bourbon begins to matter. The half-million people who annually visit distilleries and traverse the Bourbon Trail want the romance of The Bourbon Experience. The local grains that make up the mash bill, the limestone waters in springs and streams, the master’s craft in selecting and tasting, the friendly, sturdy workers rolling barrels, the ancient warehouses on immaculate grounds, the gracious hosts and tour guides, the natural beauty of the Bluegrass, the angels’ share …why, the entire blend of sight and sound and scent and taste are just marvelous. It is an experience, and rightly so. That experience is worth a lot to the tourists. It’s worth a dang sight more to the distillers.
I’m pretty sure that the same taste of the whiskeys can be created by dumping the raw alcohol into a stainless steel pressure cooker, tossing in a cupful of toasted white oak chips and heating the whole mess. Filter the brown liquor into a vat, bottle it and there you have it, the new wave of Kentucky bourbons. There is no romance or beauty or grace, just chemical reactions, physics and profit. It’s hard to think a half a million people would come to watch such coldly clinical lab work.
The counties must pay for the services and the whiskey barrels must be stored, the bourbon folks must be welcomed and charmed and told “Y’all must come back and see us again! Y’all can exit through the gift shop!”
I’ll offer a solution to all parties. The new law sun-setting the barrel tax remains on the books. Instead of a tax, each construction application to build a new warehouse in any Kentucky county must be accompanied by a non-refundable fee of $5 million, payable to the county’s fiscal court. If a distiller wants to build 10 new 40,000-barrel warehouses in Franklin County, submit the usual forms and a cashier’s check for $50 million and the local county boards will get right to work on it.
I wish now that I’d bought that old collection of fables and sent it to the distillers’ association. Maybe someone would notice the tale of the man who owned the goose that laid the golden eggs. It made him rich. But he wanted more, he wanted all the gold the goose could give, so he killed the goose and cut it open only to find nothing. The moral, according to Aesop: Greed often overreaches itself.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
