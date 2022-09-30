I read with great interest the posting from the Lexington Police Department that shows there have been 101 shootings in that city so far this year. (Full disclosure: when I first wrote that line, the number stood at 99. I’ve had to update it twice.) As shocking as that number seems, in 2021 there were 135 shootings. These numbers exclude homicides.

Before you turn the page and collapse into the certainty of your established views on the social cures for gun violence, please allow me to offer the modest proposal of a very old idea.

John Arnett

John Arnett

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription