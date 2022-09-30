I read with great interest the posting from the Lexington Police Department that shows there have been 101 shootings in that city so far this year. (Full disclosure: when I first wrote that line, the number stood at 99. I’ve had to update it twice.) As shocking as that number seems, in 2021 there were 135 shootings. These numbers exclude homicides.
Before you turn the page and collapse into the certainty of your established views on the social cures for gun violence, please allow me to offer the modest proposal of a very old idea.
Let’s bring back dueling.
Americans are all over the place on what to do about people shooting people, randomly or purposefully, in public and in private. One group thinks we should take everyone’s guns. (Not gonna happen.) A different group says give everyone a gun. (Also, not gonna happen.) A whole list of slippery slope choices are before us. Get a license, get a permit, take a class, raise a tax on bullets, raise the duration of prison sentences, re-educate, rehabilitate or lethal injection by the State. All this talk and the single biggest problem is ignored by everyone: Cowardice in young men.
There must be 100 very popular video games with a sniper theme. Why be a sniper in a game? Because you get to fire at unsuspecting targets from a place of concealment and relative safety. You get to take a shot at someone who probably doesn’t even know you’re there.
Consider the phrase "drive-by shooting." The shooter fires from a moving car at one or more persons and escapes without a confrontation. Just a rolling ambush, really. The bullets fly until their course is interrupted by some thing or someone, guilty or innocent, intended or not. Recent reports of drive-by shootings at churches during funerals and cemeteries during interments show the depths to which this cowardice plunges.
Instead of these cowardly acts, I propose that if a man felt personally offended or harmed by another, he could publicly call him out on Facebook or Instagram. Even a Tweet challenge would be acceptable in our modern world. The challenger would need to state clearly why he was issuing a request for personal combat. The man receiving the challenge must respond in the face of societal pressure.
The choice of weapons, out of common courtesy, would go to the challenged man. There would be an approved list of options, ranging from bare hands to fists, boots and axe handles, straight razors to rapiers, thence upwards to the traditional single shot pistols. No obscure or outrageous weapons would be allowed; the idea of dueling with chainsaws at two paces would be crass, gauche and messy. A gentlemanly stand-up shootout would be much preferred. The two men would face each other eye to eye, in plain view of their seconds and witnesses. With an apology and a handshake, satisfaction could be declared and everyone goes home.
No bullet holes in homes, no little white coffins, no weeping relatives.
If there was no apology, the matter would proceed immediately to an ultimate end.
A national and state commission would be created to establish safe and secure dueling grounds in every town. Bureaucrats would be needed to act as referees and maintain rules and decorum. There might even be a deputy sheriff in attendance to keep the peace. The matter between the two men is settled then and there. The public would be aware of the craven who ran or the villain who tried to swing early. His endless shame would follow him forever.
There could even be a commercial aspect to this. Some enterprising craftsman would market custom made weapons. Mega-companies would produce all the accoutrements necessary, such as apparel (a T-shirt for the survivor emblazoned with the phrase “HE MISSED!”) and the charming new Nike Air Jordan Duelist II shoe.
The broadcast and streaming rights alone, auctioned by annual contract to the highest bidding network, would pay for the entire governmental program. Additional revenue from online wagering on the outcomes would be taxed heavily, offsetting any other costs.
Despite 40 years of everyone playing nice, taking turns, getting a participation trophy because every one’s a winner, hearing that fighting is bad and you never hit anyone, the outcome has been disastrous. What seems to be the difference now is that if two guys have an opposing opinions, one of them pulls a gun. There’s no pushing and shoving, no wild haymakers, certainly no shaking hands when it’s over. There is no in-between to harsh words and flying lead. For the sake of general safety, we could codify and control this with enough public support.
I am aware there would be changes need to laws everywhere, particularly here in the Commonwealth where an elected official must affirm that he has never fought a duel with deadly weapons before taking office. I hope that some state representative will bring this modest proposal before the next legislature. I would much rather help draft new legislation than watch the number of shootings increase.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
