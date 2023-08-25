I read with great interest the announcement that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded licenses to horse racing tracks to operate sports betting facilities beginning in September.

I’m a long-time advocate of legalized sports betting in the Commonwealth. I may not partake of it myself, but I’d like those who choose to do it to have the option to play. I’m a believer that you cannot legislate fun. If someone wants to do something, they will typically find a way to do it. In the case of betting on ball games, this beats placing your bet with your Uncle Eddie down at the poolroom.

John Arnett

