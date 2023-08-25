I read with great interest the announcement that the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has awarded licenses to horse racing tracks to operate sports betting facilities beginning in September.
I’m a long-time advocate of legalized sports betting in the Commonwealth. I may not partake of it myself, but I’d like those who choose to do it to have the option to play. I’m a believer that you cannot legislate fun. If someone wants to do something, they will typically find a way to do it. In the case of betting on ball games, this beats placing your bet with your Uncle Eddie down at the poolroom.
As I understand it, there will be nine locations available to accept your wager scattered around the state with a few more to be built very soon. You can place your bets there starting Sept. 7, which coincides with the start of the professional football season. You can even do wagering through your phone starting on Sept. 28 with apps from DraftKings and companies like that.
It’s been astounding that a measure passed by the legislature just this past March could be fully implemented within less than six months. Why, it’s almost like we all knew it was bound to happen. And I’m all behind it for one reason: taxes.
Every wager will have a fee, and part of every fee will be a slice of taxes paid to the coffers of the Commonwealth, specifically into the permanent pension fund. The estimates, subject to anyone’s wild guess, is that about $20 million dollars will be placed in the fund. Some percentage of the tax will also pay for the oversight by the state government and a portion will go to a fund used to provide assistance for those with a gambling problem. The good news is that the pension fund has a dedicated stream of income. The bad news is that someone will probably have to use the gambling addiction service, too.
There are friends of mine who love to bet on horse races and ball games, sweating wheel bets at the track and odd proposition bets during the games, but it’s all in fun and they get a real kick out of a win. Me, I’m too cautious with cash to be willing to lose it if the combined score of the Saints and Panthers game has a combined score greater than 42 points. If I do win a bet, I feel nothing but relief that I somehow escaped a sure loss and having to explain to The Green-Eyed Blonde that a car payment might have to be a teensy bit late this month.
All in all, I look at this whole gambling thing as a win for the Commonwealth. This is a free country and you should be able to throw away your money any way you want, as long as the rest of us get a cut of the action in the form of a surtax. That’s what made America great! That’s something you can bet on.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
