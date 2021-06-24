I read with great interest about the upcoming Olympics. I love sports because there are so many that I will never, ever try, much less be proficient at. Quite sure that rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline aren’t my sports. At 6-foot-1 and 260 pounds, I’d make a trampoline look like a funnel.

And a marathon race is no good for me. As I’ve said before, I wouldn’t run 26.2 miles unless I was chased by a werewolf. And a big one, at that.

Being of a competitive nature, I did box some in my youth, and I’ve played tennis for 50 long seasons. I’ve never been particularly good at either of them, but tennis hurts much less, so I stuck with it. I made my way to the tennis courts last week on a beautiful evening but saw as soon as I arrived that the courts were already full of good players. As I pulled into a parking space to turn around, I saw right beside me a curly-haired woman and a big man staring at the flat tire of their SUV.

He moved toward the vehicle’s hatch and started laying items out on the pavement to get to the spare tire. I know the disappointment of a sudden flat, so I was prepared for just such an event.

I hopped out of my truck, reached behind the seat and found a can of that tire sealant and inflator stuff that can fix a flat in three minutes. Great for emergencies and saving busted knuckles and bodily peril next to a busy highway.

In two long steps I was facing the curly-haired woman and handed her the can. She looked at it, then at me, then at the big man, then back at the can. She grasped what it was and how it would help their situation. She said “thanks” and I turned without speaking, clambered into the cab and drove away. I never said a word to either one of them. The whole affair lasted 30 seconds.

It took nearly a mile before I started laughing. I couldn’t help but wonder what they said to each other. There they are in falling darkness, looking at changing a flat tire, when a great big guy dressed in white short pants pulls up right next to them, hands them exactly what they need at just the right moment, then leaves without even speaking to them. The more I thought it over the more ridiculous it seemed. I imagined she would turn to the reprieved tire-changer and say “I didn’t expect wings, but I really thought a guardian angel would be better looking, you know? And those shorts!”

The enjoyment of pondering what they thought of my timely appearance was well worth the cost of a can of flat fixer.

Since we can’t take part in the Olympics, how about we do something fun here in Frankfort? From now until the end of the Olympics, only 40 days, try to actively look for a chance to help someone. And when you do, don’t say a word. Just perform an act of kindness, give an unexpected measure of generosity, make an offering of calmness and compassion. If you’ll do this, or you are the recipient of such an act, email me your story at the address below, I’ll share our experiences in this space in the near future (anonymously, of course.)

These acts benefit all of us. You’ll feel so good you’ll think you’re standing up on the winner’s podium. There won’t be any Olympic gold medals or endorsement deals for your good actions, but then you won’t have to appear on TV in a leotard or a Speedo, either.

John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a regular State Journal contributor, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.

