I read with great interest Olivia Adkins’ column about the necessity of having an indoor swimming facility here in Frankfort ("Guest columnist: 'Life is not fair' as a swimmer in Frankfort," Feb. 18). Let me be the last one to tell a young person that fairness is sometimes difficult to find in life. I’m sure you all recall the words of Father Chuck Ellestad from the Church of the Ascension: “'Fair’ is what you take the pig to.” But she does have several good points that bear review. (Full Disclosure: Olivia and her brothers have been members of the Frankfort Parks and Rec Stingrays summer league swim team, which I had a hand in organizing.)
We can talk real brass tacks when it comes to building a new aquatic center, though. A little googling and a few texts showed that cities the same size as Frankfort are working toward getting just what we all want. I chose Paducah and Henderson for comparison.
There was a beautiful aquatic facility planned in Paducah. It was a dandy, very similar to the Falling Springs Park natatorium in Versailles. It had an eight-lane competition pool, a smaller, warmer pool for aerobics and therapy, generous gymnasium space, studios for classes like Zumba and martial arts, an elevated running track around the second level, 60,000 square feet, all nicely finished out. The price tag to build it was somewhere between $15-$18 million, depending on who you asked.
The City of Paducah issued $20 million worth of municipal bonds to finance it with increased insurance premium taxes raised from 6% to 7% to pay the bond debt. Then COVID came along, things got stalled after almost a million dollars was spent on design work, and then some new city commissioners were elected in November 2020.
At their first meeting in January 2021, the new commissioners terminated the agreement with the design firm and called it quits on the pool. Since they were flush with the $20 million in bond funds, the commissioners went in halvsies with McCracken County to plan a new regional sports extravaganza with six soccer fields, two softball fields and six baseball diamonds. The total cost is about, maybe, could be, $43 million-ish, to be paid for through additional bonding, fees and prayer.
A very nice lady named Meredith Schmitt down in Henderson is leading the charge to have an indoor facility built there. She was kind enough to waste some of her time with me talking about how that city, while acknowledging the need, seems resistant to undertake such a costly project. She says the first thing to do is attend a Build-A-Pool conference somewhere to learn the basics of aquatic centers, then hire a big aquatic design firm like Counsilman-Hunsaker of St. Louis (for about $30,000) to do a feasibility study and determine if a town could create and sustain a new operation like this. That’s where they stand right now.
So, if Olivia and I want a new aquatic center, we need to get the city, the county, both school systems and a corporate sponsor or two to agree to find funding in the amount of $25 million dollars to build it, then have a tight business plan to run it sustainably. She and I should be looking in the neighborhood of $400,000 a year for that, exclusive of debt service for the bonds. And I’d think the chances of that working out are between slim and none, and slim just got on the last bus to Dallas.
Also, a stand-alone pool is a sure-fire route to insolvency. A pool would have to be part of a larger complex, and the additional fees from other activities there would help offset the huge cost of running the pool. We all admire the Falling Springs pool, but a close look at their annual budget discloses that their day camps bring in much more money than does swim team rentals.
Before we take that costly construction leap, please allow me to offer an alternative. Let’s not build a new pool since there is already a centrally-located indoor pool in Frankfort at the Exum Center on the campus of Kentucky State University.
As Olivia stated in her writings, the KSU pool has been plagued with problems. We understand part of why maintenance wasn’t done, with the university being $23 million underwater, as recent audits have revealed. And there’s no telling how much it would take to bring the pool up to good working order. I’ll bet you a shiny shilling it will be way, way less than $25 million.
The Frankfort YMCA had an agreement with KSU to use their pool beginning in late 2020. I’m a huge supporter of the YMCA, but maybe there’s a way to open the pool to everyone in the community instead of just YMCA members.
Hey, let’s make a new deal! The city, the YMCA, the county and both school systems agree to fund a particular amount of money to lease the natatorium from KSU. Responsibility for the pool would belong to a new non-profit corporation with members from each group just mentioned, plus KSU representatives. First thing is to get a qualified repairman to assess the pumps, heaters and ventilation at KSU and arrive at a repair cost.
Once the pool is operable, scheduling, hiring, liability coverage, maintenance and management are done by the non-profit team. Year-round swim classes, expanded competition, fitness, therapy and rehab time could all be accommodated. And I’m certain both KSU and the non-profit would be glad to have the newly refurbished, corporately-sponsored Montaplast-Buffalo Trace-Topy-Beam Brands Pool as a site for new activities.
This would provide a new income stream for the university, put more young people on campus and improve morale for everyone.
But this new entity should have a start, middle and end to it. This is a short-term fix, but one that is needed right now. The plan still remains for the fancy new YMCA to be built downtown on the Parcel B cow pasture. I believe the City of Frankfort has already ear-marked $2.5 million to support that effort. That magnificent edifice will likely be the key element for local swim teams. Unfortunately, the ribbon cutting for that is years in the future.
Everyone at KSU and in the community talks about increasing interaction between the two. Here is a good opportunity and all it takes is the doing. If we get started now, Olivia might be able to have a decent season of practice and competition before she graduates from FCHS. And that would be fair, don’t you think?
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.