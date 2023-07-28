I read with great interest the news from the Cleveland Browns about Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey came out of Oklahoma as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022, an enormous man at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He has good acceleration and quick steps. After signing a four-year contract for $4 million, he’s currently unemployed. To his credit, he did have a pretty fair rookie season and to his bank account, he did add just over $1.5 million.

Perrion Winfrey had a problem with time management, frequently arriving late for team meetings and practices. It was so aggravating to teammates that they asked the coaches to speak strongly to him about the matter. In April, Winfrey assaulted a woman in public, causing injury to her in a dispute over a rental car. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He attended anger management classes and avoided jail time.

