I read with great interest the news from the Cleveland Browns about Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey came out of Oklahoma as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022, an enormous man at 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds. He has good acceleration and quick steps. After signing a four-year contract for $4 million, he’s currently unemployed. To his credit, he did have a pretty fair rookie season and to his bank account, he did add just over $1.5 million.
Perrion Winfrey had a problem with time management, frequently arriving late for team meetings and practices. It was so aggravating to teammates that they asked the coaches to speak strongly to him about the matter. In April, Winfrey assaulted a woman in public, causing injury to her in a dispute over a rental car. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault. He attended anger management classes and avoided jail time.
The end of his time with the Browns came last week when a video surfaced on Twitter of him, barefoot, allegedly chasing down two young women on a city street, pointing a handgun at them and taking a phone from one of them. I saw the video and in honesty, he didn’t appear on it, but a voice that’s supposed to be his is heard threatening the women. But that was apparently enough for the Cleveland football club.
As preseason camp began for the team, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the release. His terse reply: “Disappointing. I wish him well.” Another team may option to pick up Winfrey, but as a lowly fourth-round pick with a troubled past, his NFL career is essentially over.
Like everyone does, I think about the lost opportunity of Perrion Winfrey. He has the physical tools and the talent, but a necessary part of success for him is missing.
With that in mind, Frankfort is missing an important person this week. Wally Boggess died last week. You saw his obituary in this paper. He passed after a short, harsh illness. He left behind his wife of more than 50 years, Peggy, several excellent children and some peerless grandchildren, too. His loss to them is immense, but our community suffers a loss as well.
Wally Boggess didn’t play pro football, probably didn’t earn $4 million in his whole lifetime and never chased anyone barefoot down the street while brandishing a weapon. But he did have one huge advantage in life: he had character. He was unassuming to the point of shyness, very quiet-spoken, quick to laugh, slow to anger. Modest in every way. But he possessed a strong will, an abiding love of his family and his church community and a toughness in his soul that kept him until his last day.
Wally Boggess had character. A man of his word, uplifting to others, accepting of responsibilities, tolerant and kind.
All of us like to celebrate the outstanding athletes and artists, poets, warriors, authors and leaders from Frankfort, and we should. These people have gifts they share with us and offer inspiration to us. If they can, we tell ourselves, maybe I can, too. It is well and good that we have these gifted people as friends and acquaintances. Their obvious abilities are known because they’re so prominently expressed.
I’d like you stop and think about the quiet strength of Wally Boggess for a minute and ask yourself if you know people like him. Someone who will do just what they said they would do, always keeping promises made. Do you know a person who comes when called, helps where needed, will support others without seeking reward? I’ll bet you do. I hope there are people reading this and thinking about you in this way; that you are the person with character.
Perrion Winfrey will have one line in the official NFL records with eight tackles in the 2022 season. No one will ever take note of him again. He lacks character.
Wally Boggess had more than 80 seasons to build a reputation as a good husband, father, church member and friend. It’s a long and powerful legacy he leaves and it’s all because of character.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
