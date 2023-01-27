I read with great interest about Tesla cutting the prices on their new vehicles up to 19% so buyers could take advantage of a federal tax credit that will soon be expiring. I still don’t see myself shelling out $56,000 for a Model Y, their small SUV, but there are people reading this right now who are already choosing the color of their soon-to-be-bought Tesla.

I thought of a picture I saw of Hazelrigg’s Livery of Frankfort in “Capital on the Kentucky” by Carl Kramer. That book is a very fine history of our Frankfort. (I’m pretty sure you can buy a copy of it at the Capital City Museum.) The image was taken in 1910. It shows five or six guys and a horse standing on the street in front of their great big stable and smithy which faced Main Street, I believe.

John Arnett

