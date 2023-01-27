I read with great interest about Tesla cutting the prices on their new vehicles up to 19% so buyers could take advantage of a federal tax credit that will soon be expiring. I still don’t see myself shelling out $56,000 for a Model Y, their small SUV, but there are people reading this right now who are already choosing the color of their soon-to-be-bought Tesla.
I thought of a picture I saw of Hazelrigg’s Livery of Frankfort in “Capital on the Kentucky” by Carl Kramer. That book is a very fine history of our Frankfort. (I’m pretty sure you can buy a copy of it at the Capital City Museum.) The image was taken in 1910. It shows five or six guys and a horse standing on the street in front of their great big stable and smithy which faced Main Street, I believe.
Those guys in the picture knew everything there was to know about horseshoes, horse health, care and feeding of horses and horse accoutrements of every kind. But they probably didn’t know that the Ford Motor Company would sell 30,000 Model T automobiles that year. Even old man Henry himself couldn’t foresee that he would sell more than 300,000 cars in 1912.
I can’t tell you how long C. C. Hazelrigg kept the livery service going. But at some point, he saw the writing on the stall and knew the horse and wagon days were fading fast. It could be that he pulled on the reins and moved to servicing cars, pumping gasoline and trading in tires.
Surely the electric vehicles are the way of the future. Lexington and Louisville both have extensive city bus fleets. There are three ChargePoint charging stations here in town, already. It seems that everyone and their cousin already has an eye on a battery boosted eBike of some kind, which seems like a winner to me. I could occasionally pedal one and tell myself that I’m getting some exercise while mostly just working my wrist on the throttle.
Please let me encourage you to buy yourself a brand new Tesla! Some of the new ones will sell today for a lower price than a two-year-old used vehicle of the same model after the tax credits and factory discounts are deducted. My thinking is that if enough of you get new EVs, in a couple of years I can afford one as the prices drop and they become more common on the roads. I saw a report that one in four cars sold in California last year were EVs.
I hope that no one will be shocked that I endorse a wider use of EVs. I already get enough static from some friends, telling me that over all, from production of the base components to the end of the vehicle’s lifespan, an EV is just as bad for the environment as an internal combustion engine vehicle. (That is patently untrue.) They tell me that no one will make them buy a “dang toy vehicle” that can’t travel far in cold weather or even tow a trailer. I tried to explain to them that no one would “make” them buy an EV, either. They can continue for years to drive around belching black smoke and raging behind the steering wheel. It’s a free country; drive what you like. The future is coming, anyway.
Just as I am certain the guys standing in front of the old livery stable foretold doom, desolation and blood on the highways from the cars driving past them, there will be people who will say EVs will be the death of “real” auto manufacturing and the whole concept is a fad. For Frankfort and everywhere else, I hope to see city vehicles and common carriers switching to electricity, with more infrastructure to support them. We don’t want to be left in the dust like the guys at the stables, do we?
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
