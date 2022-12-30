I read with great interest the recent news article in which the Franklin County Fiscal Court agreed to join in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kentucky State University, the City of Frankfort and YMCA of Kentucky to create a collaborative body to plan the renovations of the swimming pool at KSU’s Exum Center for the good of the entire community ("County agrees to collaborate with KSU, YMCA, Frankfort on Exum Center renovation," Dec. 18)
Normally, at this point, before I say “I told you so," I would defer to my more clement tendencies and praise all the local leaders for their sagacity and discernment in planning to rehabilitate the pool so everyone can have the use of what should truly become a public accommodation.
But instead I’m going to skip over those kind words and go straight to the “I told you so” part of this.
In this very spot, on Feb. 26, I said we should forget the idea of a spectacular big Falling-Springs-type of indoor water park which would cost in the area of $20 million and fix the KSU pool for a small fraction of that amount. I even went so far as to say a collaborative work party of all the entities mentioned above should confabulate and produce a plan for repairs at KSU. I even dared hope for a corporate sponsor to join the endeavor.
Now, exceeding my high-minded hopes, these good folks, some of whom have been newly elected since November, will strive to contrive a way to use not only the pool but also the entire 24,000-square-foot building! According to the KSU website, in addition to the main arena gym, the Exum Center “features two additional recreation courts, a competition swimming pool, racquetball courts, an athletic training facility, and the academic study hall.”
While it may wind up under the management of the YMCA, in a recent meeting Squire Lambert Moore has asked the right question at the right time: “What guarantees do we (the Fiscal Court) have of the public being able to use this pool?” He asked this before the county decides to invest a bunch of your money into the rehab. That will be one of the main questions facing the new committee, balancing the needs of the YMCA with the desires of the non-member general public to make use of the Exum Center, while still holding the expected access of the KSU student body in balance.
At this point, no one knows how the usage, allocation of space, scheduling or access will sort out because the center is a work space for KSU staff and students as well as a recreation facility. All it will take is a sharp pencil and a big, big calendar to keep track of who gets to use what part on which day at a certain time. It will be complex, but it won’t be hard.
What I do know as sure as a sunrise in the east is that this working group is Progress with a capital "P." There are many among us who love to stand by and point and sigh and say that nothing in Frankfort ever gets done. Well, cousin, this is what it looks like when smart people decided a problem will get fixed. I’m very proud of all the partners for taking the steps to fill a public need.
Since I foretold unto you how this would come to pass, I’m going to go polish my crystal ball and see what else the future holds for Frankfort and Franklin County. I’m hoping 2023 will look very bright indeed for all of us.
Here’s wishing everyone a happy, prosperous New Year from The Green-Eyed Blonde and me.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.