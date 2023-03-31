I read with great interest the summary of the report our Auditor of Public Accounts, the worthy Mark Harmon, relating to the finances of Kentucky State University. It was stunning, as far as accounting goes. And let me tell you, if something can stun an accountant, the rest of us better pay attention to that. It was also infuriating that so much public money seemingly just ceased to be.

I can only imagine how this same situation would play out at my house.

John Arnett

John Arnett

