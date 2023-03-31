I read with great interest the summary of the report our Auditor of Public Accounts, the worthy Mark Harmon, relating to the finances of Kentucky State University. It was stunning, as far as accounting goes. And let me tell you, if something can stun an accountant, the rest of us better pay attention to that. It was also infuriating that so much public money seemingly just ceased to be.
I can only imagine how this same situation would play out at my house.
The Green-Eyed Blonde sits down at the kitchen table with me, our family tax documents in her hands. “What have you done?” she asks, a tiny quiver in her voice.
“About what? I got the basement cleaned up. Finally even put away the Christmas tree” says I.
Her voice rises. “I was going to file our taxes and it looks like you brought in $19 million in the last three years and now it’s all gone! Where did you get $19 million in the first place? Why didn’t I know about this?”
I try to calm her. “Me and the boys started a College of Appalachian Studies. It’s all online! We got money from all over the place! It just flowed in! Some from the state, some from kindly donors, some from students and a big potful of federal money. Darling, we was just a-rolling in funds! But you know, what comes in, must go out. So I got to do the disbursements. The boys all trust me, you know.”
“A college? You don’t know the first thing about higher education and neither do your friends! What did you do with all the money in the space of three years? And FEDERAL money? Like Washington, D.C. money, money that came from the U.S. Treasury-kind-of-money? Like FBI-kind-of-money?” I notice her hair is starting to move around on its own, like Medusa’s.
Patiently, I explain to The Green-Eyed Blonde, “We spent it on things that were needed, like generous bonuses for our executive staff, renting out an entire castle for a sleepover retreat, and maintaining our facilities. That took a bunch of money, right there. You’d be surprised how the money just goes when no one questions what you do with it.”
“What facilities? You just said your hillbilly academy was online.” This poor, good woman was looking very disturbed at this point and beginning to sound a little scornful.
“Well, I put money into a budget called Facilities, didn’t spend it on Facilities, then moved the money to another account that wasn’t Facilities. No worries. I didn’t tell anyone I did it. See, it just stopped being ‘Facilities’ money and became ‘Not Facilities’ money. The wonders of accounting, ya know?”
I leave the kitchen to go look into another venture, dealing with home safety. To keep folks from walking into glass doors and big windows, our new company will come by your house and put dirt and bugs on all your glass, so you can see clearly where your danger lies. Yeah, it ruins the view out and the view in, but, hey, clear glass is risky. Transparency has its downside.
The last I see of The Green-Eyed Blonde, she’s on her phone, searching “federal penitentiaries near me.”
Seems like if you just talk a pretty good game and avoid specifics, pretty soon the people who should be asking you to prove what you say will just lose interest in those boring spreadsheets and accounting journals and just nod at you while you drone on about accounting stuff. Sure, they should be watching the guy who handles their money provided by and for the public, but if you’ve ever really read a financial statement, you know it’s like juggling bowling balls: slow, hard and not much fun.
If your accountant wasn’t doing the job the right way and you let him get away with it, pretty soon it becomes everyone’s problem and no one gets in trouble. Then it gets harder to pin blame on anyone. Truly, not everyone involved got snookered, but it seems like during those three years, somebody would have smelled the smoke, noticed the flames and hollered “FIRE!” before all that money just ceased to be.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
