I read with great interest a message from Pam Oldfield Meade, the noted Eastern Kentucky artist. She shared a post from Community Agricultural Nutritional Enterprises based in Whitesburg, which provides a huge commercial kitchen out of the former Whitesburg High School.
Their post asked and answered this: “What do you do when you’re truly grateful? You give!” Let that thought guide you during the next month.
If you want to feel happy, realize that you have a lot to be happy about. If you feel grateful, you’ll want to share what you have with others. That just seems to be the way people are wired.
A lot of us have the impulse to give but we sometimes stall for any number of reasons. No cash on hand to give, we forgot to pick up that thing we meant to donate, we just didn’t get the coats out of the closet to give away. Sometimes we just don’t know where to go to give, even though we have the best intentions.
I thought one way to help would be to get a coach to help us get going on giving. Not a life coach, the job description of which still mystifies me. I mean a real, true-life coach. Who could be better than Frankfort’s own Frank Miklavcic, a member of both the Kentucky High School Athletic Association and the Kentucky Track Cross Country Coaches Association Halls of Fame as both a coach and an official? If there’s anyone who can provide the essentials of motivation, direction, and guidance, it’s Coach Miklavcic.
It just so happens that he is also on the Board of Trustees for United Way of Franklin County, which is now part of United Way of the Bluegrass. He told me to take a look at just a partial list of the agency partners right here in Frankfort: the SIMON House, the Emergency Food Pantry, the ACCESS Soup Kitchen, The Sunshine Center and the Salvation Army.
You can donate to any or all of these with a few clicks.
So, to paraphrase the old coach –
Motivation: You will feel good because you can help whoever you choose by specifying that your donation will go to one of the causes above just by typing in the name.
Guidance: Select an amount to give that will reflect the amount of gratitude you feel about your life.
Repeat as often as you like.
It’s as easy as scrolling through Amazon to find the perfect pickle plate, except it makes you feel good to do it. No pickle plate will ever be as rewarding to your soul.
We must also remember one of Frankfort’s favorite charities for the past 30-some years is Coats for Kids, the brainchild and heart song of Bill and Jenny May. If the thought of a child shivering at the school bus stop isn’t enough of a motivation, I don’t know what is. Send a check and buy a kid a coat!
You can send a check payable to Coats for Kids, 1121 Collins Lane, Frankfort KY 40601.
As we head into the holiday season, I’d like to express my gratitude to the local politicians for their shenanigans, providing an endless bounty of things to laugh about.
Also, thanks to The Green-Eyed Blonde for her editing. I’m sure I’ve been saved from a maelstrom of trouble because she has the good sense to tell me “For goodness sake, you can’t say that in public.”
Finally, boundless gratitude for you all of who take a few moments to read this column and for your comments, online or in person.
Have a grateful, generous and joyous HanukkahKwanzaaFestivusChristmasYuletideSaturnaliaSolstice holiday!
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
Kudos, "Bigdudeinky" for a great article. These are great ways to give back to others. Hope you have a great collection of holidays over the next couple of months!
