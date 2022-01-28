I read with great interest the list of accomplishments recently presented by Mayor Layne Wilkerson in these pages (Guest columnist: Mayor highlights 2021 achievements, Jan. 13). These sterling actions by the city administration are certainly the subjects of great pride for our community, but they brought back terrible memories for me.
My continuing interest in Kentucky’s two great loves, sports and politics, have provided me both joy and terrible heartache over the years. From breakdown football losses by the University of Kentucky to favored candidates losing their shot at public office, there have been plenty of chances for me to cry.
Sometimes the losses felt fair and square, with my team or my candidate being outclassed or outcoached or outspent. It was just the way the ball bounced. Other times there seemed to be a slight edge the winners had that may have fallen just outside the boundaries of the rules of the game or the Rule of Law.
Sometimes there was the occasional wildcard, something that just wasn’t foreseen, that made all the difference in a loss. (Yes, we all still hate Christian Laettner, 30 years on.) No matter the reason, it always felt bad to be on the wrong side.
You may have read here and there my opinions about the lack of action on the part of elected officials. You’ve seen how they attain public office, flaunt about in their new status, talk a lot and do very little, then prepare to run re-election campaigns. Like a new puppy, these newly-elected leaders are both entertaining and frustrating to the rest of us. They look great, they’re fun to watch, but they also make messes and aren’t really good for much.
About a year ago in this space I publicly dared the city and county leaders to do something besides just talk about doing something.
And so it is with the Honorable Mr. Wilkerson and his published list of things well done that I feel like I am beaten again. It appears that this mayor and the city commissioners have actually done good works in the public interest, wisely spent money on worthy projects, even made future plans to better the lives of their constituents. This city administration is doing a very good job — so far.
All this is in direct opposition to what I thought they might do, or not do. So here I stand, chastised before you all. I’ve taken any number of beatings over the years in private and in public, physically and verbally, singly and with teammates, but I’ve learned to roll with the punches and keep going.
That’s why I will probably still be correct about that lot across the river in our Capitol. After all, those representatives and senators, they’re not really leaders or statesmen or lawgivers. They act like shills, hucksters and up-jumped carnies with temp jobs as deciders in our Commonwealth. They don’t seem to be at all like Frankfort’s leaders.
Just this once, faced with the accomplishments and achievements of our mayor and commissioners and all the good they’ve done, I don’t feel too bad about being proved wrong.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
