I read with great interest a piece in the New York Times by Adam Mastroianni ("Your Brain Has Tricked You Into Thinking Everything Is Worse," June 20). The author says that everyone, everywhere, for years, has held the same beliefs that people are less moral and things in our society are sliding downhill in a hurry. And that they are wrong.
According to the research done by him and his Harvard buddies, the results of more than half a million responses of more than 200 surveys in 59 countries shows that everyone thinks their country is a swirling, sucking whirlpool of dishonesty, unkindness and immorality. They say this slide into an ethical abyss has been going on for their entire lives and continues to this day. All these folks, from every faith, race, age and political background all agree that things used to be better and all of society of falling apart. Same thing here in our country and that outlook works its way down to the state and local levels.
And it’s wrong!
Mastroianni tells us that research shows our memories tend to release most of the negativity bad memories. Bad events can be recalled with stunning clarity at times, but they become less prevalent in our day-to-day thinking. We adjust to whatever the event was and go on. But our minds are always tuned to notice negative news, dangerous situations and potential threats. Just look at the political ads you see on TV. Ominous music, stark black and white images, and that voice telling you the target of the ad is radical, creepy, different, hates everyone, wants to see you endangered and is NOT LIKE YOU. This attention to troubling news is called “biased exposure” because we take notice of negative events more.
On the other hand, we have “biased memory.” We like to remember good times and good things in our past. Our favorite memories are of good events, happy circumstances that seem, as they say, golden. When we focus our attention on them, every single thing seems brighter, nicer, better. It’s no surprise when we say “I remember when...” or “Back in my day…” sounding like every old codger we’ve ever met. My favorite old fogey quote starts “Kids these days….” Having coached two generations of kids in tennis for almost 50 years, the circumstances may have changed, but kids are just the same.
Combine our notice of negative news and our sweet memories of back then and you get a distinct impression that everyone is just being terrible everywhere.
Sure enough, you’re wrong.
No, people are not less moral than they were.
No, people are not crueler than before.
No, society is not unraveling right in front of you.
Yes, politicians are about what you always thought of them.
Aren’t we all tired of the unrelenting negativity we face every day in the news, on TV, in our conversations with friends and family? You bet we are. But what to do? We play defense.
When someone tells you that America or Franklin County or Frankfort is just slipping into doom and degradation and people are just awful, you tell yourself those people are just mistaken. Don’t accept their falsehoods. Look for facts, not opinions.
It was a great joy to read the response from City Manager Laura Hagg to someone’s opinion piece in this paper because she pulled out fact after fact. Turns out, the city is generally doing things the right way. Facts beat opinions every time.
I know there will always be people who complain about even positive things. If you tell them the street in front of their house is about to be repaved, the first thing they’ll say is “Should have been done a long time ago.” You don’t need that kind of input in your life. Anyone who tries to scare you or tell you that things are bad and about to get worse wants something from you. Remember what Mastroianni wrote and remember that things are better now than ever.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
