I read with great interest the comments by economists Olivier Blanchard and Paul Krugman, who are sort of the opinion that inflation costs are just a thing that happens when people have more money than they have things. So people want to buy more things, but then a shortage of things happens and prices of things rise, then more things get made and stuff levels out. The best plan for average people to tame inflation, they say, is to ride it out and the situation might get better or worse, but either way it will eventually get better overall. So much for Nobel Prize-level economics.
I met a very smart woman recently. Chris Means is the lead swim instructor at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center. She’s the person who’s teaching your kids and grandkids to swim this summer. I spoke with her last week at a lesson session and expressed my envy and admiration of children who can swim. She seemed a little surprised when I told her that not only was I a swimless person, but that I also lacked the ability to float.
Let me say in my defense, it isn’t the lack of want or will that keeps me from swimming. It’s my ability to walk across the bottom of a pool that does. If you were to throw me and a rototiller into deep water at the same time, it would be a close race to the bottom. We have the same degree of buoyancy. I’ve heard that my issue might be high muscle density or bone density or that it’s something that I do, or don’t do, that causes this peculiarity. In truth, there are many like me. We walk among you. Usually across the bottom of the pool.
My dear wife, The Green Eyed Blonde, while not overly athletic ashore, is as sleek and fleet as an otter in the water. I was surprised the first time I saw her swim away from me as I sat on the side of the pool. She barely made a ripple, graceful and sure. She and all the children and grandchildren love the water. They have a grand time splashing and playing and not drowning while I worriedly watch from my dry perch.
I have tried, under the helpful guidance of The Green Eyed Blonde, to merely float. I’ve tried in lakes, a couple of oceans and countless pools. Her advice to lie back, take a deep breath and relax are immediately followed by me looking up at her through four feet of water as I lay on the bottom. Once she suggested I try it face down, which she called the Dead Man’s Float. I feared that might be too apt in my case.
The description of floating I heard from the aquatic Chris Means is that it is “a balance of surrender and tension.” That’s a lovely phrase and I think that could apply to a variety of situations.
When we are faced with higher costs for food and fuel, it’s tempting to blame the White House or Congress or Big Oil or Big Farming for these. Some small degree of that is applicable, but most of it is just circumstantial. Wars and pestilential disease and global markets and distant business forces really do just happen and we are all carried along, as average people have always been.
Perhaps the economists are truthful, that these tough times come and eventually go as they always have. In the meantime, let’s try what Coach Means said. Surrender the worries that plague us. Let’s balance our hopes that our situations will end for the better with the daily tension of making ends meet. Let’s stop wasting energy and peace of mind on griping and yammering. That really doesn’t improve our situation, it just generates more negativity.
Sometimes we must swim against the currents and sometimes we should just float.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
