I read with great interest that Chris Stapleton would perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl this year. I take note of any Appalachian-American’s accomplishments in the news. It’s always heartening to see a fellow Highlander do well in something, be it in the Arts or the Sciences.
I was reminded of a story told by my life-long friend, Susie Ellis. She taught algebra at Johnson Central High School for years and years and once said her “happy place” in this world was her classroom. She is a great character for contrasts, following the strict orders of calculus and being wildly creative between one thought and the next. She’s also one of the most kind-hearted people you’d ever hope to encounter.
In 1996, Ms. Ellis was co-sponsor of the senior class at Johnson Central and oversaw all the arrangements for graduation and the attendant responsibilities. It was a tradition that the top grads rise and speak at the commencement. If anyone wanted to perform a musical number, they were required to audition before a panel which included Ms. Ellis. She was a little surprised when she was approached by the senior class valedictorian, Chris Stapleton, who asked her if he could perform a song he had written for his class. Despite his high academic standing, he had to audition, just like everyone else.
Susie says he was extremely shy as a student, always reading. No one at JCHS even knew he could play a guitar, much less write an original song. As she tells it, “He showed up in the band room and played his song through the first chorus. I stopped him, thanked him and told him he would be on the program. No debate. I was told he was scared to death of speaking in front of the class, but he was hiding his true desire, music, inside himself. He didn’t get any special treatment, but he did get a lot of encouragement for stepping out of his comfort zone. He was very excited when he left the audition.”
It is my solid belief that our lives make turns at certain points based on our decisions; we are not always helpless victims of circumstance. Those decisions are always rooted in our perceptions of our circumstances at that moment. Marriages, kids, careers, moving away, starting or stopping, staying or going, yes or no, all those choices we make pivot on what happened to us ‘just before.’
Now, I hate to contradict an eyewitness, but I think Susie might be wrong on one point. I can accept that he didn’t receive any favoritism, but I think he did get some special treatment from her and the audition panel. Imagine a shy kid who felt his desire to express himself so strongly that he wanted to actually play his own song in front of his peers and a great big crowd of people. But before that could happen, he had to walk into the band room, face Ms. Ellis and the rest, and sing it, all alone, for them. I’d wager you a significant amount that hearing Ms. Ellis’ words of approval and acceptance and praise created a pivotal moment in his life. That was his special treatment.
Soon after, his first public appearance was on a football field during graduation, performing in front of astounded classmates, proud parents and grandparents, families and friends.
Should you ever get the chance to offer encouragement and hope to a young person who is just stretching their boundaries, recall that big old boy with a guitar walking in to that small town high school audition, and remember Susie Ellis and how someone’s life decision might teeter on just the next few words you’re about to speak.
For Chris Stapleton, all the awards and rewards and arenas full of fans are pretty cool. Having 113.6 million people watch you sing the National Anthem on another, very different, football field must have made him pause for a moment. I cannot help but wonder how much of all that is due to the smiling algebra teacher and what she said to him in the band room, way back then.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
