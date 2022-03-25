I read with great interest the quote from author and wiseguy Damon Runyon about gambling. ”The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that’s the way to bet.”

Many among us saw their hard-earned cash carried away by the winds of fortune last week when the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team lost to a team you’ve never heard of from a school you’ve never heard of in the NCAA tournament.

John Arnett

The game, which saw the Wildcats favored to win by 18 points, was what some would refer to as a certainty, a lock, a steamer. The mighty team from Lexington had to not only outscore the unknown team from somewhere else, but it also had to win by at least 19 points to cover the point spread. It was a lead-pipe cinch. The over bet for the game was a total combined score of 132 points, which was knocked at the end of regulation time when the score was 71-71.

The object here is not my lost $100 nor the fact that The Green-Eyed Blonde now refers to me as “Mr. Sure Thing.” The point is that all this information about betting on the game was widely discussed on every TV broadcast, as was the same for every other game in the tournament. No one even pretends that sports gambling is just a Las Vegas thing anymore.

A bill just passed out of Kentucky’s House of Representatives last week, heading to review and possible approval in the Senate, would regulate sports wagering and tax it along the way. Proponents of the bill say that about two billion dollars are bet on sports every year by our fellow citizens in Kentucky. Projected tax revenues would total about $22 million in the first year.

Opponents of the bill are numerous. Loud and adamant statements about lack of personal responsibility would find bettors becoming destitute, with families thrown into the streets by cold-hearted landlords over unpaid rent. The social fabric will be torn in two, top to bottom, as newly created degenerate gamblers take household money from the sugar bowl, withdraw their children’s college funds and forge Dad’s signature on his retirement check to be able to place one more iron-clad, sure-enough, come-from-behind bet that will get them back to even and maybe a little ahead.

These opponents say this despite the fact that anyone who wants to gamble has all the opportunity in the world to bet right now at some pretty nice horse racing tracks right around here or to lay down a few bucks on lottery tickets just about anywhere. (True confession — I sit in the parking lot at the convenience store and debate with myself about buying a $10 lottery ticket because the winner’s prize is only $100 million that week. You know, like I really want to get my money’s worth and $90 million just won’t cut it.)

Let’s all agree that this is about some folks believing that society should try to prevent all troubles to all people by just telling them they cannot do something they want to do. Oddly, many of these same people supported the law that anyone in the Commonwealth over the age of 21 can possess and carry a concealed deadly weapon without a license or permit. But allowing this same adult to place a legal, tax-paying bet online is simply too risky a venture. And these same folks gladly support the bourbon and beer makers but recoil from the idea of legalizing marijuana sales, despite possible tax revenues of nearly $100 million a year.

Yes, some people will gamble to excess. But they’re doing that right now, anyway. Thankfully, there are support groups, professional counselors and angry wives to help deal with this.

To paraphrase Runyon, we can’t guarantee adequate personal responsibility of wagering players to make their own best decisions, but that’s the way to bet.

John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.

