I read with great interest about all the candidates vying for various elected positions featured in the upcoming primary set for May 17. It’s like watching a circus clown act, a scholarly debate and a fist fight in a phone booth, all at the same time.
Some people show little interest in political primaries, but as a very long-time observer of political shenanigans, I can tell you the primaries provide much more entertainment than the general elections in the fall. The autumn campaigns are usually between Bland and Blander Yet. In the spring, you get optimistic election efforts from the bold, the foolish, the vain and the why-the-heck-not candidates along with your typical garden variety semi-pro prospects. You get to hear from people you would never have considered as a candidate. And the variety of opinions, outlooks and options from these would-be leaders can easily dazzle the mind.
I recall once interviewing an office seeker about why he chose to run in the primary to become a small town jailer. His response was the very image of political honesty. He said, “Well, I need a job.” No arrogant, highfalutin promises from him about inmate treatment or jail conditions or budgetary issues. Nope! Simple gainful employment was all he asked and all he offered. He was roundly defeated by an arrogant, highfalutin big-talker who actually addressed inmate treatment, jail conditions, etc., but the loser’s truthfulness has stayed with me.
The political contests are much more free-wheeling in May. One long-ago contender wanted every potential voter to ask the opposing candidate just one question: “Have you stopped beating your wife?” The opposing candidate loved, honored and revered his wife and everyone in the town knew it. But imagine that question was asked of you and you’d instantly recognize it as a trap. If you answered "yes," then you are an admitted wife-beater who has changed his ways. An answer of "no" means you are still and currently abusing your spouse. That question was some pristine political brilliance, right there.
When a legendarily hardcore Texas aspirant ran for office in 1948, he told his cronies to spread an especially vicious and degrading rumor about his opponent. Even his most fire-breathing supporters grew pale at the depth of this scurrilous falsehood. “But, Boss, you know this story about him ain’t true!” they said. “Oh, I know it ain’t true,” said the Boss. “Everybody knows it ain’t true. But I’m going to make him publicly DENY it’s true.” The Boss won and eventually went on to occupy the Oval Office.
The funny part of all this folderol is that even after a loss, winners and losers can still see common ground for improvements in their communities. They realize there needn’t be an all-or-nothing, take-no-prisoners attitude in victory or defeat. The constituents still expect results, progress must still be made for all. How it gets done, and by whom, are the reasons we hold these elections in the first place. Collaboration among the winners and losers is of paramount importance. There are always other voices to be heard, other views to seek.
Please be sure to vote in the primary elections. Vote with an eye toward who is most likely to make good decisions for all of us, not just who you will have to face at the next church supper, ball game or lodge hall meeting. Because once all the fun is over and the celebratory confetti is swept away, it’s time for governing.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
