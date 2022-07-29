I read with great interest the recent comments back and forth about the lost opportunities for business development on the Duncan Road property. Those 85 acres must be very desirable if six different companies were willing to look at it. According to this newspaper, those companies, all told, could have invested $1.9 billion and hired 1,900 employees. But all six projects couldn’t fit on that property, so it would have come down to a firstest-with-the-mostest offer. Then it all fell to nothing because there was no change in that location’s zoning status anyway.
This caused me to wonder about any other locations in Franklin County. I wandered over to the website for Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development. They have a fine searchable website that provides scads of information to prospective developers. I found there are 18 properties in Franklin County that might be suitable for businesses.
Two locations caught my eye. One is at Hanley Lane, which lies just a couple of hundred yards north of that enviable Duncan Road lot and is accessible by Democrat Drive or Englewood Drive. There you have 83 acres that might be good for someone. However, it is classed as farm, not industrial.
And across U.S. 60 from Cracker Barrel you can find 145 acres hard up against the onramp of Interstate 64, right in plain sight. One would think any manufacturer would leap on that despite the $9 million price tag. But it’s tagged as commercial, not industrial.
Of the 18 vacant land sites posted on the EconDev website, only six are tagged as industrial, ranging in size from 9 to 60 acres. And those are scattered about as far out as Steadmantown Lane. So while we might think there are any number of plots of land available for industrial use, the offerings aren’t really all that plentiful.
There is much talk of filling space already available in Frankfort, so I scoured the same website for existing buildings that might suit. Twenty-five properties are there for perusal, but only two were listed as industrial.
Just two.
One on Holmes Street and another quite some distance out Benson Valley Road. All the other 23 sites are either office space or commercial space. There are some long, low-slung buildings and some downtown locations of no great size, there’s even a former church. Fine for some types of businesses, but not for industrial investors.
Another point to consider: I read that Terri Bradshaw, president and CEO of the Kentucky Capital Development Corporation, recently told the city commission that there are 2,000 open jobs in Franklin County and that Franklin County has no available workforce. That led to talk about training an improved workforce to draw new businesses. But it seems if someone got a new certificate proving possession of a new skill set, that person might just immediately leave Frankfort to find that better paying job somewhere else instead of waiting around for a business to come to town.
My friend, Deborah DeLong, offered me an adage the other day that seems to fit this situation. She said, “The truth will set you free, but first, it might make you mad.”
That’s a pretty astute assessment. Franklin County has a very good and solid manufacturing base, but the truth is there aren’t a lot of places to put very much more manufacturing unless some properties are reclassified by the Planning and Zoning Board. Or we realize that we must focus on filling available commercial properties. Tourism and other sources need much consideration, too, especially seeing that one particular location in town draws in more than 300,000 visitors a year.
The good and worthy planning and zoning board has an uphill battle every day, trying to make changes and offer businesses opportunities for new starts and expansion. It seems every change the board makes will face bitter opposition from some of our fellow citizens, sometimes even from one citizen, alone. The board faces the dreary prospect that whatever they do will make someone mad. Yet, the changes must be made for the sake of the community.
I sincerely hope that our elected leaders and their advisers will look at the truth of our situation, just as it really is, and come together with a plan for the next few years to increase our population, our tax base and our quality of life.
Another adage comes to mind: “You got to work with what you got.”
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
