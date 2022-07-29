I read with great interest the recent comments back and forth about the lost opportunities for business development on the Duncan Road property. Those 85 acres must be very desirable if six different companies were willing to look at it. According to this newspaper, those companies, all told, could have invested $1.9 billion and hired 1,900 employees. But all six projects couldn’t fit on that property, so it would have come down to a firstest-with-the-mostest offer. Then it all fell to nothing because there was no change in that location’s zoning status anyway.

This caused me to wonder about any other locations in Franklin County. I wandered over to the website for Kentucky’s Cabinet for Economic Development. They have a fine searchable website that provides scads of information to prospective developers. I found there are 18 properties in Franklin County that might be suitable for businesses.

John Arnett

