I read with great interest every word I could find about the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. As a son of old Magoffin County, I know exactly what these ravaged counties have endured. I’ve been through the same thing more than once. I know that people can move on.
First, if you are fortunate enough to have never faced a flash flood, allow me to offer a simple model of how one works. Partially close the drain in your bathroom sink, turn on both taps at full volume, count to 10 and turn them off. That’s it. A sudden rush of water is trying to escape through a too-small outlet. The vast vertical geography of the eastern highlands creates a very fast runoff into narrow hollers and streams. Merely upscale that bathroom sink a trillion times in your mind, make the waters brown, very fast, immeasurably powerful and containing chemicals, filth and dangerous debris and you may gain the first hint of insight.
If a flash flood victim were fortunate enough to find one’s house still standing and structurally sound after the waters had run out, the task of cleaning, discarding and rehabilitating was prefaced by the difficult opening of a swollen front door. A thin rill of stinking brown water would run out over the door sill. Few things in this world are more disheartening. The following days are filled with hauling out things once cherished and piling them near the road for eventual disposal. Furniture, appliances, heirlooms and family treasures are bound for the landfill.
If one were less fortunate, one would find a damaged home, or the house moved off the foundation and piled against a nearby hillside, or maybe find only a concrete pad and a few pipes sticking up like witch’s hands. For all that heartbreak and devastation, the people rebuild and repair, clean out, clean up and move on.
The current situation here in Franklin County, while seemingly contentious, is much, much better. The city and county have a surplus of funds. The new parking garage and transit center are funded and proposals are being sought for design and construction. Buffalo Trace is seeking to expand its already considerable presence (and increase the $5+ million it pays into the tax coffers.) More property will be zoned for industry and business. The Paddocks of Frankfort, the huge commercial development project across from Walmart, near the Administrative Office of the Courts building, is under way, promising more than 1,000 jobs and residences for hundreds of citizens. Kentucky State University started the fall semester under new management. Elections of new community leaders will be coming soon.
I hope that we can forestall the “yeah, buts” for a moment and realize that things are going pretty well. Nothing ever works out perfectly. Someone, somewhere, will always have something negative to say about anything that ever gets done, anywhere. Yes, there will be more commercial and industrial development and most if it will occur in a narrow corridor right along the interstate highway. Take a look at your city map and you can see that the entire developed area of town is about five miles by seven and that includes all the churches, parks, schools and neighborhoods. That 35-or-so square-mile box is a pretty small part of the 212 square miles of Franklin County. What, less than 20%, maybe? There is plenty of green space around us. The phrase “commercial sprawl” hardly seems to apply, does it?
People will always complain about traffic, grocery and fuel prices, the kids of today, municipal services and elected officials. We hold these rights to be self-evident, that all men and women are equally gripey.
But if we can pause in our fussing and actually zoom out the view of our map, look up from our current item of ire, change our perspectives just a little and see someone else’s point of view, it will be easier to understand that we are doing well and can look forward to doing even better. We can support and uplift our friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky in their time of need. And like them, we can move on, too.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
