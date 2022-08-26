I read with great interest every word I could find about the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky. As a son of old Magoffin County, I know exactly what these ravaged counties have endured. I’ve been through the same thing more than once. I know that people can move on.

First, if you are fortunate enough to have never faced a flash flood, allow me to offer a simple model of how one works. Partially close the drain in your bathroom sink, turn on both taps at full volume, count to 10 and turn them off. That’s it. A sudden rush of water is trying to escape through a too-small outlet. The vast vertical geography of the eastern highlands creates a very fast runoff into narrow hollers and streams. Merely upscale that bathroom sink a trillion times in your mind, make the waters brown, very fast, immeasurably powerful and containing chemicals, filth and dangerous debris and you may gain the first hint of insight.

John Arnett

