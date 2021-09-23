I read with great interest a text from my son asking me to come to his home last Sunday to haul furniture. Nothing is more pleasing than to be an old man with the only pickup truck in the entire family. Evenings and weekends are especially satisfying because there is the constant suspense that a call or text will come from some child or grandchild in dire need of taking some item from Point A to Point B.

In this case, it was hauling a donated chest of drawers from the son’s house to their babysitter’s home just a few miles away. Son and I arrived and found the babysitter’s husband waiting at the door. He and my son unloaded the chest, and then the husband asked if we would help him move a headboard, footboard and a set of box springs to the dumpster on the opposite side of the apartment building. Being of a generous spirit, my son volunteered both my truck and myself for the job.

The young men brought the springs to the sidewalk and I hefted it and walked around the building and set them against the dumpster. They brought the other lightweight bed parts immediately after. Done.

The husband said, “That’s so nice of you to do that. That bed has been in our way for months and we just couldn’t seem to get it moved. That’s such a relief to have it gone! Thanks!”

On the way home, I thought about what the husband had said. He and the wife had fretted and fussed about the excess furniture tilted up against the wall for months on end. But a new person walked in, saw the problem, grabbed hold and got it out of the way in minutes. The funny thing is that none of the jettisoned bed components were very heavy; two high school girls could have carried it to the dumpster, one part at a time.

Then it occurred to me that it wasn’t the physical weight that prevented two healthy adults from throwing out the old bed. It was the idea of having to move it that kept it there for months. Thinking about having to drag the springs out, pack them about 300 feet and then set them down was simply too overwhelming to consider. It seemed like a big project, and it was always too hot or too rainy or too late or too something else. So there the bed remained, a worrisome object filling up both floor space and mental space.

There was a big huddle of elected city and county leaders on Sept 16. Everyone got to talk about their visions and dreams and lots of airy talk of economic development and more tourism. No one really wants to spend money or take on debt, so it all appears to be a fanciful rehash of the same thing we have heard for years. There will be a new group formed to talk about the same things even more, and then they will eventually report back to the other leaders that, yes, economic development and more tourism are definitely good ideas.

It’s my hope that our joint working group of city and county officials will take a look around with fresh eyes and see Frankfort’s and Franklin County’s problems that have lingered too long, items set aside and issues tilted up against the wall. So many things seem to bog down with the elected officials and slog forward ever so slowly toward resolution. More likely, those problems will be studied by hired consultants again every five years. Or the group could just say that we need a place for tourists and our own people to go, and that would be a new sports and entertainment venue located on Parcel B and/or Parcel C. And then get started on it.

The new parking garage, the first step to the new downtown development, is still waiting on $5.5 million federal dollars. An expanded riverfront project, a big multi-purpose civic center downtown, a multi-use recreation building at Lakeview Park, the roles of Downtown Frankfort Inc., Kentucky Capital Development Corp. and the bourbon industry and completing the Second Street corridor improvements are just a few things that demand their notice and the occasional kick in the pants to get moving and make progress.

Two bright points are that the new committee need never wonder if there is anything that requires their attention and that if they need to get things moving, they already know I have a pickup truck they can use. 

John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a regular State Journal contributor, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.

