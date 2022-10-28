I read with great interest a new word I found in an article the other day: lagom. Pronounced LAH-gomm. It’s a Swedish word that means “just enough.” As a 21st Century American, I’m not sure how I feel when I hear this word used.
We’ve all had contradictory ideas piled on us since childhood. We were told to be grateful for what we had, to always try harder than the other guy, to make the most of every opportunity, to not complain about things we couldn’t change, to keep our feet on the ground, our nose to the grindstone and our eye on the prize, not to settle for less and we heard from the television that “More! Bigger! Faster! NEW!” was the American Ideal.
It’s pretty confusing when we can see the grass is greener on the other side of the fence and we’re instructed to be happy with our lot. At the same time, we’re shown that we can actually live our lives in the American Way if we marry someone nice, have 2.3 kids, a 30-year mortgage on our own home and a Chevrolet in our garage. Add in a sunny vacation every summer and a stable job with the same company for 40 years and we can be just like those lovely young people and the kindly oldsters in their spotless primetime TV kitchens. That was our goal, our dream, the Way of the Future.
You know how it was supposed to be, except it’s not.
We tackle credit card debt, student loan debt, car payment debt and mortgage debt. (Did you know that mortgage comes from the Old French and Latin and literally means “death pledge?" Doesn’t exactly inspire consumer confidence in that three-bedroom Colonial Style money pit, does it?) We tell ourselves that we deserve a newer car, a bigger house, the flattest TV, and all the things our friends have. We say "deserve" but we mean "want."
Lagom is apparently a way of thinking, one that you can use merely by changing your mind a little. Your car gets you to work and about town, so it’s probably good enough. You have a roof, you have enough to eat and you have enough money to pay your bills. You can be fulfilled and content. If wanting brings stress, learn not to want as much. You’ll find life better if you know that you have what you need. That’s all swell and grand for your personal life.
When it comes to public life, our community life, this lagom business goes right out our satisfactorily clean and open window. Right now, we are bracing for a new election and the list of public wants is as long as a ballot. We want a new pool. No, we want an indoor/outdoor aquatic center. We want new development of industrial and commercial properties, new living areas, more places to shop and spend, but we don’t want anything to change the small-town feel we have and we surely don’t want any extra traffic. We want fun things to do and entertainment and a beautiful community to enjoy all these good things. We certainly don’t want any more taxes, but we deserve more civil services, all the nice things that surrounding communities have and maybe a really, really nice carousel downtown.
Which candidates can we vote for that will meet these demands? None of them. I mean, the endless list of our community wants and needs is beyond the abilities of our friends now standing for office. Old Solon himself would take a look at all that we "deserve" and shake his poor Athenian head.
In the next few days before we vote, let us make ourselves content with these ideas: None of the candidates have outstanding felony warrants. None appear likely to rob the public treasury and run off to Vegas with the church choir leader. None are fools. Personally, I can be gratified with these minimum standards.
Now you, personally, can pick one, or at most, two, items you really think our community needs. Some of us want our taxes lowered. Some feel the aching need of better rainwater runoff control. Me, I want a 5,000-seat civic center. All you need to do is figure which candidates are most likely to give you what you deserve or want. Mark your ballot appropriately.
Then you can walk away from your polling place with a serene sense of satisfaction that you have done just enough to make our community better. That’s real American lagom, right there.
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com
