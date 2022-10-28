I read with great interest a new word I found in an article the other day: lagom. Pronounced LAH-gomm. It’s a Swedish word that means “just enough.” As a 21st Century American, I’m not sure how I feel when I hear this word used.

We’ve all had contradictory ideas piled on us since childhood. We were told to be grateful for what we had, to always try harder than the other guy, to make the most of every opportunity, to not complain about things we couldn’t change, to keep our feet on the ground, our nose to the grindstone and our eye on the prize, not to settle for less and we heard from the television that “More! Bigger! Faster! NEW!” was the American Ideal.

