I read with great interest how so many people across the commonwealth have given so much to the victims of the tornadoes in Western Kentucky.
On Monday morning of this week a caravan of school buses passed by Frankfort heading west from eastern Kentucky, my home area, toward the stricken region. Each bus was stuffed to the roofline with every manner of supplies donated by school districts in a traditionally impoverished part of Appalachia.
Oddly, my Facebook news feed showed both ends of the caravan from two perspectives at the same time. One friend posted a pic of school buses leaving Salyersville in the pre-dawn darkness to come down the Mountain Parkway. Another friend of mine posted a pic he took while driving to work of the long line of yellow buses on Versailles Road just outside Lexington. The two pictures hit my Facebook page within two minutes of each other.
We often gripe and fuss about how awful and ignorant and hateful people are when we see news on TV or videos on YouTube and TikTok of someone throwing a fit over a perceived slight or a mixed-up order at a restaurant. We might laugh or grimace, depending on the outcome of the video, but we always watch and we always shake our collective heads at “some people.”
But I find it is very hard to overestimate the human capacity for compassion and care. My sister Bridget was a nurse at a very large hospital for years before becoming a nurse practitioner. She said that there were days on the nursing floor when she would come home and tell her husband and sons, “Look, I’ve used up all my care on my patients today, so I don’t have any left over for you guys.”
That’s kind of funny because I’m sure it wasn’t really true. But that does show what people can do. They can give their best efforts of kind works to complete strangers, give even to the point of physical, mental and spiritual exhaustion.
So many times have I seen the people of Franklin County dig in to donate money, food, goods and services to people they don’t even know, both locally and distantly. Whether Cramming Cruisers with food, picking Angel Trees completely clean or turning out in person to put in brute labor, people seem to seek out opportunities to do good things. And these same good people are found in every town and county, wherever we go.
Please don’t take those foolish people on Instagram videos who screech, madly and publicly, about the neighbor’s leaf blower noise as representatives of who we are as a community or a nation. The real truth of what we are is displayed when two people learn about a tragedy and one person quietly says to the other: “We should do something. We should help.” Those are our people. That’s us, right there.
Right now, as you are reading this, someone in Mayfield is picking up a donated coat or a pair of shoes for her child because every stitch of that child’s clothing is blown to the winds, gone. In her distress, that woman may only think of what she has to do to get herself and her family through the rest of the day.
But before she closes her eyes tonight, she will whisper two words into the darkness, words meant for every one of you who saw what needed to be done and did it, just as you have always given and worked and helped others in need.
She will whisper “Thank you.”
John Arnett, of Frankfort, is a State Journal columnist, financial regulator in public service and a longtime coach for Frankfort Parks and Rec in the summer. He can be reached at bigdukeinky@icloud.com.
