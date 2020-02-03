It was a somewhat cool January, but things are beginning to heat up in Frankfort. The Kentucky General Assembly resumed its duties as members wrapped up week four of the 2020 Regular Session, bringing the first month of the new year to a close.
The General Assembly’s only constitutional requirement is to approve a two-year spending plan for the state. Last week, members heard Gov. Andy Beshear deliver his much-anticipated budget address. The optimistic, bipartisan tone of the speech was intended to reach as many members in the General Assembly as possible. In my opinion, this is a winner of a budget and one that is certainly reflective of human values. The 24-month budgetary strategy submitted by the governor raises much-needed revenue, prioritizes education, fully funds pension obligations and properly appropriates dollars to vital services that countless Kentuckians rely on.
Included in the spending proposal are increases for preschool-to-grade-12 education, higher education and social work and much-needed raises for our teachers and state employees. By investing in our young people we are investing in our future, and that is cause for rejoicing. Financing education not only puts us in a good position for the next biennium but for budgets hereafter. After 14 consecutive years of cuts, the plan offered by the governor changes the trajectory of our state.
The $24 billion budget lays out new sources of much-needed revenue that account for these expenditures. It considers legalized sports betting and an increased cigarette tax, plus taxes on e-cigarettes and vapes, as well as higher taxes on limited liability companies (LLCs). Other funding would come from one-time income such as outstanding debts, lawsuits and fund transfers. This spending blueprint is lengthy, full of numbers and will require time for members to fully digest. Three of those tax bills have Republican sponsors and have the governor’s support.
The governor’s budget address is the first step in a multifaceted process, and now that the wheels are in motion, legislators will prepare for the next move forward. The House, the chamber from which the budget plan originates, now begins writing its plan. It may include some of the governor’s suggestions but will rely heavily on the Republican-controlled legislature’s willingness to work across the aisle.
Once the House budget is approved, it will be sent to the Senate to accept or present a budget of our own. Most likely, we will end up in a conference committee, composed of House and Senate members working toward compromises that will address the concerns of both chambers. That budget will then go to the governor, who can sign it or apply vetoes.
For decades, we have invested in improving education, with the goal of having our students compete globally, making higher education more attainable and providing avenues that allow Kentuckians to learn the skills to attract industry. The document we ultimately submit must move the commonwealth forward and invest in our future. I believe the one proposed by our governor in his budget address does just that. I am hopeful that the budget proposals introduced in the legislature will coincide with that of the governor’s — prioritizing education.
As we digest the governor’s budget plan, we remain busy working on legislation that is continuing to make its way through the process. The Senate passed an extension of the School Safety and Resiliency Act, catalyzed by the Marshall County High School shooting. Senate Bill 8 would mandate that every school resource officer in Kentucky carry a firearm. Other measures in the legislation specify which school facilities are required to have SROs, who produces an active shooter training video and when classroom doors can be left unlocked. SB 8 passed by a vote of 34-1 and will now go to the House for further consideration.
Additional legislation passed in the Senate last week that will now be considered in the House includes:
- SB 6 provides that compensation earned in another state-administered retirement system cannot be used to calculate benefits in the Legislators' Retirement Plan after July 1. SB 6 passed 35-0.
- SB 9 prohibits a person from denying or depriving a born-alive infant of medically appropriate and reasonable medical care. The bill passed 32-0.
- SB 64 requires the Finance and Administration Cabinet to reimburse the attorney general, a commonwealth’s attorney or a county attorney for fees or judgments after being sued for an act or omission in the course of duty. The measure passed unanimously.
- SB 74 eliminates the requirement that a fatality or serious physical injury must occur before a judge may issue an order requiring a person charged with a DUI to submit to blood or urine tests. The legislation passed 31-4.
- SB 94 authorizes the sale of motor fuels that contain up to 15% ethanol (E-15) rather than the current limit of 10% ethanol (E-10). It passed unanimously
- HB 236 conforms Kentucky laws on hemp to federal law. The bill passed 37-0 with a floor amendment and will return to the House for final review.
- HB 186 excludes direct sellers from Wage and Hour and Workers’ Compensation statutes and ‘covered employment’ in Unemployment Insurance statutes. The legislation passed 25-7, and now that it’s passed both chambers it will now go to the governor for final approval.
As we progress through the session, we will vet and vote on hundreds of bills. However, an increasingly greater amount of our time will now be spent on budgetary issues. You can stay up-to-date on the budget negotiations and other legislative actions throughout the session by logging onto the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) website at www.legislature.ky.gov.
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at julian.carroll@lrc.ky.gov.
