As we welcome March at the Capitol, we anticipate that some of the legislature’s biggest challenges — such as the state’s biennial budget and priority legislation — will come to the forefront.
For us, March brings late nights and tough decisions. While members work to reach a consensus on the most fiscally responsible way to move the state forward, the Senate continues following the House of Representatives’ work on the budget, meeting with state budget officials and preparing for the delivery of the two-year spending plan to our chamber.
Numerous constitutional amendments are making their way through the General Assembly this session. The Senate last week voted on three proposed bills that would alter the state’s basic governing document and allow voters to decide the proposals’ fate at the ballot box. A maximum of four can be put on a ballot during an election cycle. Typically the “unwritten rule” is that the Senate and House each may choose two.
The first of those, Senate Bill 15, known as Marsy’s Law, grants victims the right to be notified of all criminal court proceedings involving the accused, reasonable protection from the accused, timely notice of the release or escape of the accused, and the right to full restitution to be paid by the convicted. A similar proposal passed the General Assembly in 2018 and was subsequently approved by voters, but the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that the law was invalid due to its vague language on the ballot.
The only significant change in Marsy’s Law from the 2018 legislation is that it would also ensure victims have the right to be heard and notified in the consideration of any pardon, commutation of sentence, or granting of a reprieve.
That provision was added after concerns were raised when former Gov. Matt Bevin granted hundreds of pardons in the final days of his administration, which ties into the other proposed constitutional amendment we heard on the floor this week. SB 15 passed in the Senate 31-6 with one pass vote and will now go to the House for further consideration.
The second proposed constitutional amendment passed in the Senate would allow voters to decide if the governor’s pardoning power should be limited.
SB 58 would curb the governor's ability to grant pardons from 30 days prior to a gubernatorial election through the beginning of the next gubernatorial term. The measure was filed following the numerous controversial pardons granted by Gov. Bevin in the last days of his term.
As we all know, Gov. Bevin was atypical, in contrast to what we are used to seeing in a public official. I feel this is another power grab by the Republicans, like many of the bills we have seen this session, limiting the governor's executive authority. The measure passed 33-4 and I voted no.
Shortly after being sworn in, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that restored rights to more than 140,000 nonviolent felons who served their time and paid their debt to society. The third proposal that includes a constitutional amendment taken up in the Senate this week would allow voters to place a similar proposal in the constitution.
SB 62 restores voting rights to people convicted of nonviolent felonies. The measure would allow the General Assembly to establish how voting rights would be restored, including a possible waiting period after people have completed their sentences. The bill passed 29-7.
As we review the various constitutional amendments moving through the process, leadership will likely deliberate on which initiatives ultimately make it on the ballot. With 2020 being a presidential election year, it’s shaping up to be a loaded ballot. As the General Assembly moves forward, we expect large quantities of bills to soon make their way to the floor for a vote.
Additional legislation passed in the Senate last week included:
- SB 55 would create a six-member Blockchain Technology Working Group that will report back to the legislature. Blockchain technology allows secure peer-to-peer sharing of valuable data, without it being compromised. The legislation passed overwhelmingly.
- SB 132 would add holders of personal identification cards issued within a county to the master list of potential jurors for that county. The measure passed unanimously.
- SB 156 would direct the Kentucky Department of Education to develop a plan to transition all state-operated secondary vocational education centers to local school districts by July 2024. The bill passed 30-7.
- SB 160 is a reorganization bill that would add the Office of Administrative Services to the Department of Law in the Attorney General’s Office, among other measures. It also grants the attorney general power to appoint the solicitor general. The legislation passed 35-1.
- HB 24 would appropriate funding to the Bowling Green Veterans Center. It passed overwhelmingly.
- HB 214 would establish the Veterinary Contract Spaces Program, and set the framework for continued funding of the program. The measure passed unanimously.
Senate bills that passed in the Senate last week will now go to the House for further consideration. House bills approved by the Senate without change will be sent to the governor, at which point he can veto or sign the legislation into law. House bills with Senate changes must go back to the House for concurrence.
The work of the legislative session will only intensify in the weeks ahead as we address our toughest issues, namely the biennial budget. I welcome your input, especially during the final leg of the legislative session.
Stay up to date on legislation by logging on to the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) website at www.legislature.ky.gov. The site provides bill texts, a bill-tracking service and committee meeting schedules.
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org.
