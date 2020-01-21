The Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up week two of the 2020 Regular Session. We have officially voted on two bills, and Frankfort is already buzzing.
Legislation is starting to fill the committee dockets, and advocates and stakeholders are converging on Frankfort, engaging with senators to voice their issues and concerns.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear presented his first State of the Commonwealth address. One of the main themes of the speech was bipartisanship. I want to commend the governor for stressing the importance of putting differences aside, particularly when it comes to the budget, and reaching across the aisle to formulate policies that benefit all Kentuckians. Beshear set a tone that left many legislators, both Democrats and Republicans, optimistic.
Legislation has begun moving and at a pace unlike that in previous sessions, mainly due to the General Assembly passing Senate Bill 60 in 2019. SB 60 changed the election filing deadline from the last Tuesday in January to the first Friday following the first Monday in January. Previously, many members would wait to propose legislation until after the filing deadline. Now that SB 60 has taken effect, we are passing numerous bills through committee and already took up two measures on the Senate floor: Senate Bills 3 and 11, which will now go to the House for further consideration.
SB 3 amends the Constitution of Kentucky to hold the election of the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, auditor of public accounts, attorney general, secretary of state and commissioner of agriculture, labor and statistics in even-numbered years beginning in 2028. Those elected in 2023 will have their terms extended one year, providing a five-year term. I voted yes because this will encourage higher participation at the polls and save taxpayer dollars. SB 3 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-3.
SB 11 would charge a tenant with the offense of criminal mischief first-, second- or third-degree, for intentionally or wantonly defacing, destroying or damaging residential rental property. I voted yes. SB 11 passed the Senate by a vote of 29-5.
Our most important task of the 60-day session still lies ahead — passing a new budget to carry Kentucky through the next two years. Beshear will present his recommendations during his Budget Address on Tuesday, Jan. 28. This will give us a detailed idea of the governor’s proposed budget plans.
Once the governor has released the proposed budget, the recommendations will be sent to the House for consideration. Once a budget is ultimately approved in the House, it will come to the Senate. If we do not pass the House’s proposed budget, the Senate will send them our own budget.
Typically the two chambers will get together in a conference committee of senators and representatives. Compromises agreed to by conference committee members are then subject to approval, once again, by a majority of both members of each chamber — all before the last day of the session on April 15.
I am hopeful with the new tone in Frankfort that my colleagues in the General Assembly and I will be able to draft a budget that meets our needs without harming the services and programs our citizens rely on.
As we work on balancing a budget, continue discussions on a wide array of policy and move legislation through the process, I encourage you to stay engaged. You can follow our work and keep updated on bills at our website, www.legislature.ky.gov.
As always, you can stay in contact throughout the 2020 Regular Session by leaving a message for any legislator on the General Assembly’s toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181. People with hearing difficulties may leave messages for lawmakers by calling the Kentucky Relay Service at 711. Write to any legislator by sending a letter with the lawmaker’s name to Capitol Annex, 702 Capital Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601-3448.
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at julian.carroll@lrc.ky.gov.