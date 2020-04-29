The 2020 Regular Session marks the last of my tenure in the Kentucky state Senate and Kentucky politics. As the unforeseen global pandemic began to take its toll across the nation and in Kentucky, based on the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, I decided to remain home. My health and longevity at age 89 are vital to me.
I am most disappointed that I could not be there as I end my public service, which began 59 years ago. I am grateful for the opportunities and positions I held in all three branches of state government. I am grateful to my Lord for my years of service. I have tried to reflect my policy work to support our state workers and state government, which has done so much for me in my career.
Last week the Kentucky General Assembly concluded the 2020 Regular Session and adjourned Sine Die. Attempts to promote social distancing, which closed the Capitol to the public, left the chambers calmer than normal for a budget session. Ultimately, legislators gaveled in for only 53 days — adjourning seven days short of what is permitted by the Constitution of Kentucky.
COVID-19 relief bills came to the forefront and were immediately enacted by emergency clauses in the waning days. Members went from considering drafts of a two-year state budget to ultimately passing an unconventional one-year spending plan, refocusing efforts on the potential economic fallout from the pandemic.
One such measure, Senate Bill (SB) 150, loosened requirements for unemployment benefits and extended help to self-employed workers and others who would otherwise not be eligible. It also expanded telemedicine options by allowing out-of-state providers to accept Kentucky patients, offered immunity for health care workers who render care or treatment in good faith during the current state of emergency, pushed the state’s income tax filing deadline back to July 15, addressed open meetings laws by allowing meetings to take place utilizing live audio or live video teleconferencing, and required the governor to declare in writing the date that the state of emergency ends.
In this fluid situation, there was little certainty on how to proceed with the budget. The more than $11 billion executive branch spending plan will remain mostly the same, at level-dollar funding based on the budget passed in 2018. That includes spending on the basic per-pupil allocation for Kentucky schools and support for safety measures. The state budget proposal, contained in House Bill 352, will also provide the actuarially-recommended level of funding for state public pension systems.
Although health crisis measures and the budget document became focal points, there was also legislation passed covering a wide array of policy—some on bipartisan terms, and others that drew quite a bit of criticism. Additional bills passed by the General Assembly that will become law include legislation on the following topics:
Addiction treatment: Senate Bill 191 addresses certification and educational requirements for alcohol and drug counselors. The bill also directs Kentucky to establish guidelines employers can use to develop programs to help more individuals struggling with substance use disorders while maintaining employment.
Alcohol: House Bill 415 will allow distillers, wineries, and breweries to be licensed to ship directly to consumers—in and out of Kentucky. The bill imposes shipping limits of 10 liters of distilled spirits, 10 cases of wine, and 10 cases of malt beverages per month. Packages of alcohol will have to be clearly labeled and be signed for by someone 21 or older.
Eating disorders: Senate Bill 82 will establish the Kentucky Eating Disorder Council. The group will oversee the development and implementation of eating disorder awareness, education, prevention, and research programs.
Elections: Senate Bill 2, known as the "voter photo ID bill,” will require voters to present photographic identification at the polls, beginning with the general election in November. If a voter does not have a photo ID, he or she will be able to show another form of ID and affirm, under the penalty of perjury, that they are qualified to vote.
Hemp: House Bill 236 will update Kentucky’s hemp laws to reflect federal guidelines that changed after the passage of the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill. It also expands the number of labs authorized to test hemp for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
Human rights: House Bill 2 will require a national anti-human trafficking hotline number to be advertised in airports, truck stops, train stations, and bus stations. Posters with the hotline number are currently required in rest areas. The bill also closes a loophole in the state sex offender registry by adding specific human trafficking offenses to the definition of a sex crime.
Infrastructure protection: House Bill 44 will strengthen security for critical infrastructure across Kentucky by specifying that above-ground natural gas and petroleum pipelines in addition to certain cable television facilities aren’t suitable areas for drone flights. The legislation also defines tampering with the assets as felony criminal mischief.
Jurors: Senate Bill 132 will add people with state-issued personal identification cards to the pool of potential jurors in the county where they live. Currently, the pool draws from driver’s license lists, tax rolls, and voter registration lists.
Marsy’s Law: Senate Bill 15 would enshrine certain rights for crime victims in the state constitution. Those would include the right to be notified of all court proceedings, reasonable protection from the accused, timely notice of a release or escape, and the right to full restitution. A similar proposed constitutional amendment passed in 2018, but the Kentucky Supreme Court ruled that it invalid due to vague language. Voters will again have a chance to approve or disapprove the measure this November.
Mental health: House Bill 153 will establish the Kentucky Mental Health First Aid Training Program. The plan would be aimed at training educating professionals and members of the public to identify and assist people with mental health or substance abuse problems. The program would also promote access to trainers certified in mental health first aid training.
Pensions: House Bill 484 separates the administration of the County Employees Retirement System (CERS) from the Kentucky Retirement Systems’ board of trustees.
Public health: House Bill 129, dubbed the public health transformation bill, will modernize public health policy and funding in Kentucky. It will do this by streamlining local health departments, enabling them to refocus on their statutory duties. Those are population health, enforcement of regulations, emergency preparedness, and communicable disease control.
REAL ID: House Bill 453 will allow the transportation cabinet to establish regional offices for issuing driver’s licenses and personal identification cards. It will ensure Kentucky complies with the federal REAL ID ACT enacted on the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation.
School safety: Senate Bill 8 will require school resource officers (SROs) to be armed with a gun. The measure also clarifies various other provisions of the School Safety and Resiliency Act concerning SROs and mental health professionals in schools.
Students’ well-being: Senate Bill 42 will require student IDs for middle school, high school, and college students to list contacts for national crisis hotlines specializing in domestic violence, sexual assault, and suicide.
Taxes: Senate Bill 5 will require library boards, and other so-called special-purpose governmental entities, to get approval from a county fiscal court or city council before increasing taxes.
Terms of constitutional offices: House Bill 405 proposes an increase the term of office for commonwealth's attorneys from six years to eight years beginning in 2030 and would increase the term of office for district judges from four years to eight years beginning in 2022. It would also increase the experience required to be a district judge from two years to eight years. The proposed constitutional amendment will be decided on by voters this November.
Tobacco: Senate Bill 56 will raise the age to purchase tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, to 21 from 18. The move will bring Kentucky’s statute in line with a new federal law that raised the age to 21. The bill will remove status offenses for youth who purchase, use, or possess tobacco, often called PUP laws, and will shift penalties to retailers who fail to follow the increased age restriction.
Veterans: House Bill 24 will support plans to build a veterans nursing home in Bowling Green. The legislation appropriates $2.5 million needed to complete design and pre-construction costs for the 90-bed facility.
The unanticipated and sudden outbreak of a global pandemic thwarted legislative business as usual in Frankfort. It has been unlike anything we have ever witnessed. Most new laws — legislation that doesn’t contain emergency clauses or special effective dates — go into effect mid-July. The fate of the proposed constitutional amendments will be put to the ballot for voters to decide on in November.
Unless a special session is called by Gov. Andy Beshear, the legislature will not convene again until January 2021. I am thankful for my constituents, friends, and family in Senate District 7, and across the commonwealth. I express my sincerest gratitude for being given the privilege to serve you in Frankfort over the years. It has been an honor. THANK YOU!
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org.
