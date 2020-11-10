As I leave the Kentucky Senate, finally in retirement after coming to the House in 1962, I feel compelled to speak of a sincere concern that effects the continued efficient operation of state government.
The Senate district I have represented since 2006 includes Woodford, Anderson, Franklin, Owen and Gallatin counties. While there may be a few in Gallatin, all of my other counties are predominantly bedroom counties for state employees. Thus, I have championed raises, employee rights and retirement issues for state employees.
Retiring, I am gravely concerned that in my district, no one is now determined to be a champion for state employees. It is particularly true with the state budget consistently void of addressing state employee concerns.
During my time in government, I have emphasized to state employees the necessity of speaking to their legislators. I pray that this message will sound the alarm for my state employees and ignite a desire to increase their voice with their vote in the future.
I want to commend Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams for how they managed this year's election process. I think an overwhelming majority of Kentuckians enjoyed the convenience of being able to vote early, whether in person or by mail. Adams and our county clerks’ offices did a tremendous job on the turnaround and reporting of ballots.
The bipartisan efforts to ease voting amid a global pandemic by the Democratic governor and Republican secretary of state should be a reminder of the worthwhile things we can do when we set politics aside and work together for the betterment of everyone.
As we await national results to return, it has undoubtedly been a highly intense election season. With COVID-19, an undeniable urban-rural split and political tension around the country, we are divided. However, our democracy is resilient, and so is the resolve of the American people.
Despite the demeaning rhetoric and political sensationalism, we are fortunate to live in the greatest country on earth. Here we are free to exercise our right to vote and express our beliefs. Regardless of the outcome, there is still work that remains to form a more perfect union.
I am grateful to the constituents of Senate District 7 for allowing me the opportunity to be their voice in Frankfort over the years. It has been a great honor.
With the election over, current members will continue to serve out their terms before the 2021 regular session commences in January. Incumbents and newly elected legislators will be sworn into office at that time.
Sen. Julian Carroll, D-Frankfort, can be emailed at Julian.Carroll@lrc.ky.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.