It’s that time again (and to be honest, it’s always that time). Sign up or renew your Franklin County Farmers Market Friends Of The Market membership. As those of you who support Friends every year know, upon renewal, you get a free canvas tote bag!
This year the bags have the same design as our vendor T-shirts. As an added bonus, we will do a drawing for previous years’ vendor shirts for three lucky “Friends of the Market.” You’re only eligible if you’ve renewed your membership for 2023, so hurry and get signed up if you haven’t yet done so this year.
Check in with us at the WesBanco Welcome Table on Tuesday or Saturday between 8:30 a.m. and noon, or, head over to our website and find the “support the market” tab where you’ll click on “Friends of the Market.” This is the direct link: https://donorbox.org/be-our-friend-1.
The Friends believe that a vibrant, healthy community is rooted in local farms where farmers can sustain themselves producing nourishing foods that are accessible to everyone in our community. We work to achieve this vision by working with community partners to fund fresh food incentives for community members with limited income, hosting Kids Day and other community events at our local farmers market, sustaining farm to school efforts and supporting a local community garden.
The Friends of the Market is a 501c3 non-profit organization that supports this work. Just as the food from our local farms nourishes us, by being a Friend of the Market, you help make our market and community a more vibrant place.
The Friends also have a very limited number of T-shirts for sale. Those can be purchased at the Welcome Table during Tuesday or Saturday market hours.
And, if you haven’t checked it out already, Tuesday is a great day to shop. While there are significantly fewer vendors, you can still get all the same great products without having to fight for a parking spot. Plus, hot ticket items like strawberries are more accessible.
You can expect to see Happy Jacks, Bramble and Birds, Morgan Rae Farms, Essentially Hemp, Bluebird Hill Farm, and generally The Field Farm, Green Penguin Hot Sauce, and Fancy Hippie Handmade. Stop by and check it out from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
If you happen to be expecting a baby or have a little one under the age of 1, you may want to visit both the Farmers Market and the Community Baby Shower this Saturday. Stop by and visit the Community Baby Shower today from 10 a.m.-noon at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, Frankfort. There will be information about local services and resources; large door prizes will be given out every 15 minutes, and the first 125 families will receive a goodie bag.
Connie from the Market will be set up at the Community Baby Shower sharing information about Fresh Rx for Moms — where pregnant moms with Medicaid can get $26 every week to shop for fresh, local fruits and veggies. We know parents of little ones are busy people, so we offer Fresh Rx participants many ways to connect with fresh, local food:
· home delivery
· pick up at the Tuesday evening South Frankfort Food Share
· the option to shop online for curbside pick up on Thursday mornings
· the traditional Tuesday and Saturday morning farmers market shopping experience.
Interested in learning more about Fresh Rx? Visit the market website, www.fcmarket.org/fresh-rx, stop by the market, or call Connie at 502-382-1254. We are happy to table at community events or stop by and talk with you.
In terms of community events, you've probably heard that Capital Expo is back this year and that means that the Franklin County Farmers Market will again move to accommodate the event.
Tuesday, May 30, we'll just be a stone's throw away from our normal location in the old YMCA parking lot. Thursday, June 1, customers will get info on their new pickup spot. On Saturday, June 3, the market will relocate to the parking lot behind Yes Arts (the former Frankfort Plant Board location) just off of Second Street, and across from Second Street School.
We hope to see you soon at the market. We currently have tons of gorgeous greens, root veggies like radishes and carrots, asparagus, strawberries, fresh breads and treats, plus lots of locally raised proteins.
Thank you for a great kick-off to the regular season and we look forward to connecting you with farmers and producers from Franklin and surrounding counties. Your support of the market helps us to put food on our tables just as we are able to do that for you.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.