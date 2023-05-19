Friends of the Franklin County Farmers Market

It’s that time again (and to be honest, it’s always that time). Sign up or renew your Franklin County Farmers Market Friends Of The Market membership. As those of you who support Friends every year know, upon renewal, you get a free canvas tote bag!

Kellie Sebastian.jpeg

Kellie Sebastian

This year the bags have the same design as our vendor T-shirts. As an added bonus, we will do a drawing for previous years’ vendor shirts for three lucky “Friends of the Market.” You’re only eligible if you’ve renewed your membership for 2023, so hurry and get signed up if you haven’t yet done so this year.

