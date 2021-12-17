Last year, was a year of pivots and figuring out things on the fly as we adjusted to the realities of the pandemic. The Franklin County Farmers Market tried some new things that we never would have stumbled into otherwise, and, in 2021, we melded some of those innovations with a return to a more normal market season.
This year, we had music and Kids Days, sampling and chef demonstrations, and a full season of in person Tuesday and Thursday farmers markets. We blended that with our Thursday pre-order/curbside pick-up market and workplace deliveries and the option to order ahead for pick up at the market on Saturday.
We also offered our first ever regularly scheduled winter markets every other week from January through April and eight South Frankfort Food Share Tuesday evening markets at The Kings Center in South Frankfort from June through September. The result of all these offerings? Our most successful market season ever!
This year, we surpassed our record-breaking sales of last year by more than $100,000. $540,000 worth of locally produced goods were sold through the Franklin County Farmers Market this year. These sales supported the more than 50 producers who set up at the market throughout the course of this year and helped nourish our community with fresh, locally produced foods.
And, study after study shows that dollars spent at farmers markets and other small, locally-owned businesses, are more likely to continue to cycle through and strengthen the local economy. We see that in action every day at the market when Lisa from Little Creek Farm buys mushrooms from Trina at Blackberry Heaven to add to her breads, or Maggie from Salad Days Farm pops over to buy scones from Veronica at Daily Bread or a sourdough loaf from Tara and Andy of Andy’s Artisan Bread.
Vendors pop over to Manuscript Coffee’s booth or the Kentucky Coffeetree Café to get a hot cup of coffee or pick up a snack from a neighboring vendor or downtown restaurant.
Kids Days truly help local dollars to cycle in Frankfort. Local businesses sponsor each Kids Day and the market uses these dollars to encourage families to attend the market by giving each kid $2 to spend on fresh fruits and veggies at the market.
This gives the market a chance to celebrate some of our local businesses, increases market attendance, encourages kids to try new fruits and veggies, and puts some extra money in local farmers’ pockets. Win, win, win, win!
Those dollars create a cascade of benefits for our community. Many thanks to all of our 2021 Kids Day sponsors — Kentucky Farm Bureau, Earth Tools, Bluegrass Realty & Investments, Norton Children’s Medical Group, Happy Jack’s Pumpkin Farm, Franklin County Cooperative Extension, Commonwealth Credit Union, and Kentucky Dance Academy.
More than 1,000 kids attended Kids Days over the course of the season and the sponsors also supported the distribution of 150 kids cooking kits to Thursday curbside pick-up customers.
As the market shifts to just two hour and a half markets a month beginning Jan. 8 through April 23, the start of our regular season, we want to let you know how to shop locally with all your favorite vendors. The following outlines when, where and how you can go about shopping locally.
The Salad Days Farm store is open every day all year long from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Stocked with local organic produce, eggs, honey, hot sauce and elderberry syrup, you'll be sure to find something. If anything, come visit and pet the goats! The farm is located at 215 Craigs Creek Road, Versailles, KY 40383.
Kuhndog Ridge Farm Honey can be bought locally by contacting Jack.kuhn@kuhndog.net, or calling 502-545-6566. You can make arrangements to pick up honey from the farm, located in Peaks Mill, about eight miles north of Frankfort, or set up a time and place to meet, like the parking lot of the Farmers Market Pavilion.
For Mefford Family Farms/Bluegrass Meadows Beef, call or text Diana at 502-545-0574 or email meffhogan@yahoo.com. For bread or other baked goods, call or text Alison at 502-545-7058. Details for pickup or delivery can be worked out.
Cedar Ring Greens is taking orders by email at CedarRing@gmail.com and phone/text, 502-599-0176. Customers can pick up at the farm, meet downtown or pay a http://beef.com/fee for delivery within Frankfort. Contact us to order delicious winter kale, lettuce, rainbow chard and more.
To get Buckler Farms pork and lamb even when the market is closed, you can check out the website www.bucklerfarms.com.
For Manuscript, web order is best. Order at www.manuscriptcoffeeroastery.com. Delivery and pick up options are available.
High Five Farm weekly winter pre-orders are available. The ordering window opens Sunday-Thursday at highfivefarmky.square.site, pick up is the following Saturday 10-11:30 a.m. at the pavilion. Sign ups for our pre-paid market tab style CSA and the main 20 week season CSA beginning in May are available. Learn more about the sliding scale CSA program at https://highfivefarmky.square.site/2022-season-csa.
Lazy Dog honey is available at Locals, Wilson's Nursery and Poppy's Bakery. Contact Lazy Dog via text at 502-320-6577.
To purchase from Anna’s EsScentials check out https://www.annas-soaps.com/ or call 502-750-0784 to place an order.
To order bread from Little Creek Farm, call Lisa Overton at 805-551-8305 or email littlecreekfarmky@gmail.com. Follow the farm on social media @littlecreekfarmky.
For Bluegrass Beef, order at www.bluegrassbeef.com. Porch pickups in the off season are available.
Folks can purchase The Soap Bar Shoppe products at the following locations: Silo Ridge Makers Market in Frankfort, Slippery Rock Signs in Owenton and at www.Etsy.com/shop/soapbarshoppe.
Brenneman & Bucks can be contacted via email at bnbucksfarm@gmail.com or by phone/text 859-537-0595. Delivery is available and appointments can be made at our farm store at 29 Reilly Road, Frankfort.
Purchase from Essentially Hemp at Essentiallyhemp.com and use coupon code “Frankfort” for free shipping and handling.
Mulberry Orchard on-farm market is closed for the season, but appointments can be made or orders can be made via email or phone. Whole pies, breads, jellies and frozen beef is available in the off season.
Boone Creek Creamery cheese, butter, fudge and other Kentucky Proud Products can be purchased online at www.boonecreekcreamery.com.
Backwoods Jack smoked meats are available by email, backwoodsjack75@gmail.com, or phone, 502-380-7134.
Georgia’s Sweet Potato Pie Company purchases can be made at www.georgiassweettreat.com.
The best way to get Scattered Squirrel Candles is to email scattrdsquirrel@gmail.com.
And finally, our friends at Local’s Food Hub and Pizza Pub offer many meats and veggies from your favorite producers. Grab a slice of pizza or salad and stock up while you’re there! They are open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. seven days a week.
Kellie Sebastian is the marketing manager for the Franklin County Farmers Market. She can be reached at local@franklincountyfarmersmarket.org.
