By Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells
I remember 9/11 as a very beautiful fall morning. I had just retired from Franklin County Schools. I remember turning on the TV and they were reporting a plane had crashed into the North Tower in New York. There was confusion about whether this was an accident or terrorist act.
When a plane flew into the second tower, it became clear that we were being attacked. But, by whom?
As a parent, my first response was concern for my family. Were they OK? My thought was that Frankfort, being a capital city, could be a target after the larger cities.
When the towers fell, I remember feeling distraught as I thought of all the people in the buildings, those on the ground below, and the firemen who had entered the buildings to save people.
I will never forget 9/11 which has changed our lives in many ways over the past 20 years!
By Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson
On the morning of 9/11, as the events were starting to happen in New York, I was on a plane. I was flying to a business meeting in Palm Springs and took an early flight out of Louisville that morning. There was a scheduled layover in Dallas, which happened without concern since those of us onboard the first flight were still unaware of the situation unfolding. Our flight crew did not make mention of the attacks, and I am sure they were nervous and eager to get our plane on the ground. They probably feared causing a panic as well.
As I walked through Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) International Airport to find my connecting flight, I quickly realized that something was wrong. I grabbed a spot at an airport restaurant counter and began watching TV coverage along with other travelers. By this time both towers had already been hit but were still standing. There was so much speculation and information being shared by those around me, that it was hard to know what was true or not. There was speculation that DFW was a target. At the time that seemed plausible.
Luckily, someone nearby made a comment that due to the groundstop there was going to be an even greater influx of unscheduled travelers into DFW, and that it would be smart to find a hotel or rental car.
I opted for the hotel option within the airport complex and was given a room overlooking one of the DFW runways. It was eerie to be at one of the world's busiest airports and see no activity. (Well, almost none. I did witness one takeoff that was accompanied by fighter jets. Later I learned it was the CEO of American Airlines flying to New York to be with employees' families).
The remainder of the day and night was spent with strangers watching TV in the hotel lobby, all trying to process what had happened and what was next. The next day I was fortunate to find a rental car and made the long drive back to Kentucky.
By Franklin County Magistrate Sherry Sebastian
Like so many others, my morning started out in typical fashion. I touched base with the office on my way to a leadership class for completion of the Certified Public Manager credential. Class had just gotten underway when a person stepped into our training room and told us we should turn on the television as an airplane had just crashed into one of the World Trade Center towers.
The hum of our classroom discussions soon fell silent as the training room television was switched on and disbelief swept across the room. Several of us asked to step outside to use our Blackberries to reach out to loved ones and colleagues. I called Michael, my husband, and we started to talk when loud gasps pulled me back into the room to see the second tower being hit, then both collapsing. At that moment, there were no words that would come for any of us — just shock, confusion and horror.
Stepping into the hallway again, I called Michael back to check on our youngest daughter, who was interning at a law office in New York City. Hearing her first-hand account of what she saw walking to work that morning was traumatic and more so as we couldn’t be there to comfort and support her.
I reached out to my office to check if any protocols had been put into place for my staff and coworkers at the Capital Plaza Tower. Our training class remained glued to the television, eager to get every shred of information from New York City , Washington, D.C., and Shankesville, Pennsylvania.
I struggle for words that truly capture the desolate and surreal feelings of emptiness, shock, and disbelief from that day. I have since visited the National September 11 Memorial and Museum. I didn’t say a word once inside; my tears said it all for me.
By Frankfort City Commissioner Kyle Thompson
On Sept. 11, 2001, I was 25 years old, no children, and while I had taken the bar exam, I wouldn’t have my results for several more weeks. I was working as a clerk for the late (great) attorney Herb Liebman, and his son and partner, James Liebman.
At the time, I always listened to the “Bob and Tom” morning show while catching up on my writing and research before lunch. At just after 9 a.m., Tom Griswold stopped the show and said something to the effect of “someone has apparently just flown a plane into one of the World Trade Center towers. They are not sure if it was a small plane or, heaven forbid, a large plane that crashed into the building…”
I ran downstairs to the only TV in the office and turned it on, something we never did during working hours. I had the unfortunate chance at that time to then see the horrifying sight of the second plane hit the other tower and hear Katie Couric’s memorable gasp on air.
I was the most confused about the world and politics and human nature than at any other point up to that moment. (I’ve felt that feeling many more times as an adult… many recently actually.) My initial thoughts were to protect my family. I contacted each of them (by landline) and advised them to go get gas, get cash, and get home when they could and do not go out later. I had no idea why, it just seemed logical at that moment. I then went directly to the bank to get cash and to the grocery to get basic necessities.
Looking back, I can’t really justify all of my choices on that day. I simply wanted for my people to be OK and safe. And, later that afternoon sitting at my desk, I thought of all the people that went to work that day and whether their families were wondering if they were OK. They would probably wait for days to hear for the front door to open, and it would never happen. I shed many tears at that thought. Then I thought of my friends from college and law school that were enlisted. This day would change everything for them and their families too. Many would serve several tours after that Tuesday morning.
The days rolled into sleepless nights wondering what inner level of hell our nation and the world had just walked into. I watched hours upon hours of footage on television. I distinctly remember CNN running hours of raw footage that they had obtained at ground zero. I simply couldn’t grasp the idea that our country had come under attack on American soil. And the instant loss of so much life was hard to comprehend.
And, even though we know what happened with the war on terror and the political, racial, and socio-economic division that would engulf our fellow citizens over the next two decades, the weeks and months that followed Sept. 11, 2001, were filled with unbelievable waves of patriotism that I had never experienced in my lifetime, and have not since that period of time. Every person was proud to be an American. We had scores of young and old enlisting or re-enlisting in the armed services. We had music and sports and social events just immersed and wrapped in the colors of our flag. I dream of achieving a time when all Americans have that same sense of pride and loyalty to our country. I fear it may never happen again.
Every year at this time, my heart hurts for those lost and injured on that fateful day. This year is especially emotional because it is the 20th anniversary. I make my kids, none of which were alive at the time, watch a documentary each year so that we, as a family, will never forget the loss of that day, and the moment that the world changed forever.
By City Commissioner Leesa Unger
20 years ago, I was 15. I remember my mother and I watching the TV in our kitchen and standing in shock as the news of the attacks was unfolding. I showed up late to Frankfort High that day and everyone was in the auditorium in an assembly discussing the events. Teachers led conversations and as students we were able process our thoughts and feelings.
By Tom Latek
Sept. 11, 2001, started fairly routinely, but that, unfortunately, didn’t last. I was Assignments Manager at WTVQ-TV in Lexington, and part of my duties first thing in the morning was to put together a packet with information on every event I knew of that was going on in the TV station’s coverage area. Copies of the packets would be given to everyone who attended the morning meeting, reporters, producers, the news director and everyone else who came into the conference room, at 9 a.m. daily.
Around 8:45 a.m., we saw live shots on the morning network news programs showing one of the Twin Towers smoking and were told a plane had just crashed into it. I was talking to the news director and told him that I remembered reading about a B-25 crashing into the Empire State Building near the end of World War II, but that was in the fog and Sept. 11 had bright blue clear skies.
We all headed into the conference room, where shortly after 9 a.m., one of the photographers ran in, and with eyes as big as saucers said, “I just saw, live on TV, a plane crash into the other tower!”
We all knew, at that point, that nothing would ever be the same.
We stayed with the ABC network throughout the day and evening, with no local newscasts even though we had all been preparing for one. The 11 p.m. producer even got an email from the network saying they would continue until around 1 or 2 a.m.
At that point, she called the news director and station manager to ask them if it was OK to send everyone home, and they both said that was OK.
Then, at 10:58 p.m., the ABC news anchor said they were ending their live coverage so stations could broadcast their local newscasts. Needless to say, the producer had to find something to put on the air while she made calls to see who she could get to come in. They finally got on the air with a local newscast at 11:15 p.m., but it wasn’t easy.
By James Daniel
I remember it well, as I was retired and at home when I got the call from a friend asking “are you watching this?” I turned it on and it was like watching two passenger trains crashing in slow motion 20 minutes apart. The live imagery was exceedingly graphic, terrifying yet mesmerizing at the same time.
The only thing I could compare it to were the films of the Japanese attacking Pearl Harbor on a similar lazy sunny morning as they dive-bombed our huge aircraft carriers and battle ships full of people.
But this was particularly horrifying because it was live. True, 9/11 did change a lot of things, if not “everything” a bit. My TV stayed on for 12 days afterwards, because I couldn’t stop watching. Over that time, new angles of video emerged, giving different perspectives. This type of event was what cable news was made for.
But it took its emotional toll, as I kind of felt dead inside as I gazed at the screen! One has to marvel at how technology has allowed us to witness in real time the cataclysmic events all over the world. These events concurrently set my low bar of barbaric cruelty and my high bar of revulsion. Just watching them can give you PTSD.
For weeks I pondered over what could possibly motivate human beings to subject 3,000 innocent souls of their own species to such brutal, murderous mass destruction.
By Mike Mills
My name is Mike Mills and on Sept 11, 2001, I was a Franklin County High School junior in Brad Merritt’s arts and humanities class, sitting next to Anita (Fleming) Hatchett.
Shock settled in on our classroom and a sobering realization that something terrible was unfolding before our eyes. There wasn’t chatter or commotion — just silence. We watched as news anchors spoke through a big box TV strapped down to a black cart. I will never forget the images of first responders, victims, and bystanders covered in grey dust.
Later that day, I realized my uncle (Air Force) from Harrison County was in the Pentagon during the attack. He was safe, and to this day still has his clothes from 9/11 bagged up. He had opened the bag years later and the smell of smoke and fuel still remained on his service uniform.
I lived in Washington, D.C., when the Pentagon 9/11 memorial was unveiled. The youngest victim onboard the plane would be 23 this year and a young man from Morehead was killed inside the Pentagon when it was struck. Both are among the 184 people honored at the memorial.
By Patti Porter
Sept. 11, 2001 — a date and a feeling I will never forget.
My job had me working the Southern Governor's Association (SGA) annual meeting, a meeting of governors from 16 southern states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. This was the final day and I was in the lobby of the Marriott in Lexington when someone said a plane had flown into the World Trade Center and, in that moment, I thought terrorists.
The closest TV was in the closed bar area and that’s where we were watching news when the second plane hit and there was no doubt in anyone’s mind then that our country had been attacked by terrorists and we would soon learn that was just the first of the attacks.
Then it was a flurry of activity in the conference control room and so many emotions. All those governors had to get back to their states as quick as possible and with the airports closed it was worked out the Kentucky State Police would drive them to the border nearest their state where they would hand the security of the governors over to the next state. Staff from the Washington, D.C.-based SGA had to find a way to D.C. and a conference setup had to be closed up early.
During all this there was fear felt by everyone — for personal friends that worked at the Twin Towers and the Pentagon and for people we didn’t even know and horror at what had happened to our country.
I was glad I was with a group of good people and not alone. I felt scared and safe at the same time. I wondered could the terrorists know all these governors were in one spot and see it as a target while, at same time, I had a lot of police presence and competent people around me — more protection than if had just been at my office or home.
It was a day that started good and ended with our world changed forever. It was a day that will forever live within my heart. I will always feel that sadness and fear when I think of Sept. 11, 2001.
By Ellen Glasgow
On 9/11/01 my husband, Jim, and I were in Paris, France, on holiday before meeting up with a group to go south for a week of painting. We were on a tour bus at the Eiffel Tower when suddenly people started shouting in the streets and we couldn’t imagine why! We heard bits of unbelievable information and decided to hurry back to the hotel to look at TV news for details.
The first two planes had hit the New York towers and then later the third and fourth crashes were shown on television. Our son and my brother are both airline pilots and Jim is a retired military pilot so this hit us hard. People on the street were very kind but in one bar where we stopped to look at the TV news they were hostile and turned it off.
Our plans for going to the country painting were canceled, of course, and all flights to the U.S. were canceled for several days. Then we were faced with getting back to the U.S. with hundreds of others stranded in Paris. We stood in line at the airport trying to get a flight to Louisville or Cincinnati but everything was jammed.
After 24 hours of waiting, we finally said we would take any flight to any U.S. city. Luckily we got the last two seats on a flight over the North Pole to San Francisco. An armed FBI agent was the only passenger in the front half of the plane.
After a long flight we landed in San Francisco where we had close friends from our military days. We called and told them our situation and they said, “Take a taxi into the city and we will have dinner and a bed waiting!”
After eating and several glasses of wine we let our families know where we were and I really don’t remember how we got home to Kentucky! Jim says we flew stand-by to Salt Lake City and then to Cincinnati where our kids picked us up.
Home never looked so good.
